The Pittsburgh Penguins are bringing back one of their legendary netminders, Marc-Andre Fleury, after signing a professional tryout contract with the team. He will be playing parts of the team's exhibition game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Though there may have been some uncertainty, Fleury is not expected to go back on his retirement announcement. This PTO signing is for Fleury to have one last ride with the Penguins, with whom he won three Stanley Cups.

President of hockey operations Kyle Dubas wrote a statement about the signing of Fleury.

“The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh,” the statement read. “This past year everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career.

“Marc means so much to our team, our fans and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most-deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful.”

Fleury is the Penguins' all-time leader in wins, starts, and goals-against-average. In 2003, he was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft, and led the team to a win in the 2009 Stanley Cup Final against the Detroit Red Wings.

While he was with the Penguins, he won several club awards as well, such as three Players’ Player Awards, two Baz Bastien Memorial Awards – Good Guy Awards, one Defensive Player of the Year Award, two Edward J. Debartolo Community Service Awards, four A.T. Caggiano Memorial Booster Club Awards, one Masterton Nominee – Comeback Player, and two team MVP Awards.

His longest tenure with a club has been with the Penguins, where he spent 13 seasons. He holds nearly every major goaltending record in Penguins history, such as games played with 691, wins with 375, and shutouts with 44, which all rank first in club history.