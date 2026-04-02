The Arkansas Razorbacks and Michigan State Spartans had incredible 2025-26 seasons in which they made it all the way to the Sweet 16. Both teams would lose to teams still in the Final Four.

Razorbacks head coach John Calipari is one of the greatest recruiters in the sport. The same can be said about Spartans' Tom Izzo. There is no doubt that these two teams will be back in the Sweet 16 next season. In what could be a preview of that, Calipari posted an upcoming meeting for the two teams on Thanksgiving Day next season.

“It looks like we are going to have an opportunity to play Michigan State in a neutral site game on Thanksgiving day on CBS next season. We have been one of the most watched college basketball teams and want to build on that!

Michigan State WILL return the home game to Bud Walton Arena and we are working on a date. Stay tuned!!”

The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena in Michigan, which is essentially a home game for the Spartans on a neutral court. A year later in 2027, it seems like MSU will head to Arkansas for an away game there.

It's good to see the SEC and Big Ten meet during the regular season. During Feast Week around Thanksgiving, there are a ton of high-level games going on in various tournaments and classics. The sport benefits from this. Even though good teams see an L on their record, it prepares them for the biggest moment of all, and that is the NCAA Tournament. Maybe that is why the best of the best teams are staying in it until the end, because they have the experience against the very good teams already.