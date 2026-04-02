The Colorado Rockies made a few roster moves on Thursday that left the club with 25 players on the 26-man roster. One of the moves included Jose Quintana, who was placed on the IL due to a right hamstring injury.

Quintana, who is 37 years old, is on the 15-day IL after sustaining a hamstring injury following his debut with the Rockies. Colorado also recalled right-handed pitcher Valente Bellozo from Triple-A Albuquerque and optioned utility man Ryan Ritter to Triple-A Albuquerque.

“The Colorado Rockies announced today the following transactions,” the club announced.

“-Placed LHP Jose Quintana on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 30 (right hamstring strain).

-Recalled RHP Valente Bellozo (#56) from Triple-A Albuquerque.

-Optioned INF/OF Ryan Ritter to Triple-A Albuquerque.

The Rockies currently have 25 players on the 26-man active roster.”

The veteran left-hander pitched 4.1 innings in his first game with the Rockies, finishing with two strikeouts while allowing four hits, four walks, and two earned runs in Colorado's 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. Bellozo may be the one who replaces Quintana in the starting rotation for the time being.

It's an unfortunate injury for Quintana, but luckily, it doesn't appear to be too serious. He is in his 15th season in MLB and has been relatively consistent throughout his career. Jose Quintana signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Rockies in the offseason after playing for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025.

The one-time All-Star (2016) was a solid contributor in Milwaukee, and he has the potential to provide the same consistency in Colorado once he bounces back from the injury. Quintana ended last season with a 3.96 ERA and 1.291 WHIP while totaling 89 strikeouts in 131.2 innings pitched.