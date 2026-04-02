The Detroit Pistons are in the middle of taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, with the playoffs right around the corner. Unfortunately, Tobias Harris was forced to leave the game early due to an injury.

Reports indicate that the 33-year-old forward will not return after sustaining a left knee contusion, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. The severity of the injury is currently unknown.

“Pistons say Tobias Harris is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game vs. Minnesota with a left knee contusion,” reported Siegel.

With Harris not returning to the game, Ronald Holland II is likely to fill in the power forward role for the time being. Javonte Green could also see some extended playing time against the Timberwolves. Especially with Isaiah Stewart unavailable with a left calf strain.

Hopefully, it isn't a serious injury. Harris has been a solid contributor throughout the 2025-26 campaign, and if he is forced to miss time, that could be a big loss for Detroit in the playoffs. The 15-year pro entered Thursday's contest averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the three-point line.

While the Pistons are dealing with several injuries right now, the club is utilizing a mixed lineup of backups and regular starters. Tobias Harris is obviously not playing for the rest of the game, so Detroit is leaning on forward Ausar Thompson and center Jalen Duren.

The Pistons will have to evaluate Harris' situation before determining the severity of the injury. If it is a minor injury, then the long-time veteran could miss several days to a few weeks. However, if it is more serious, then Detroit could be without one of its key players for several months.