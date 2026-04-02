March Madness enters its final week for what's been a wild 2026 tournament. UConn basketball delivered the most thrilling moment thanks to Braylon Mullins' three with 0.3 left to beat Duke on Sunday. But Illinois basketball enters the Final Four red-hot too.

The latter may have the most losses among the remaining teams at eight. Yet the Illini are the slight favorite entering Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. FanDuel Sportsbook plugs Illinois as the 2.5-point favorite to win as of Thursday.

The Huskies and Illini set the tone for a highly-anticipated round of four. Both teams have fanbases who are envisioning a championship parade. Illinois, however, wants to finally experience hoisting the National Championship crown for the first time in school history.

Looking ahead, both teams look evenly matched. Leading into the bold predictions for this heavyweight showdown.

Illinois will bottle Tarris Reed Jr.

Reed delivered two points in 15 minutes during the last time these teams faced each other in November. He dealt with an ankle sprain during that time.

But Illinois didn't have Tomislav Ivisic fully healthy during that time either due to his knee bone bruise.

Ivisic brings the advantage here against Reed but for another reason: He's not the only Ivisic.

Twin brother Zvonimir enters the picture too. Both seven-footers pride themselves on protecting the rim and cleaning the glass. One entering more healthier than ever gives Illinois the edge.

The duo disrupts inside point opportunities for opponents. Both Croatian siblings bring a combined six blocked shots in tow to Indy. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood can rest knowing he doesn't need to rely on one defender to slow down UConn's top big. Underwood has a two-headed monster he can unleash on the 6-foot-11 center.

UConn will turn this into a 3-point competition

Both teams won't ignore going inside especially at the start of the game. But this feels like a 3-point competition toward the end.

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley pivoted to the 3-pointer late against the Blue Devils. Hurley had no choice as Duke pounded UConn down low early and the Huskies needed points in the worst way while down 19.

Illinois will pack the paint against Reed plus fellow big Alex Karaban, who's the Huskies' bail out option when the center is guarded. They'll force UConn to dial from long range late…which isn't always the Huskies' strength even after the Duke game. Fellow guards Silas Demary and Solo Ball are streaky shooters who tend to go cold.

Except Hurley is going to force the Illini to shoot deep too. Karaban and Reed can switch to perimeter defense and can force contested shots.

This game comes down to the final seconds

Don't expect a blowout unless one team loses a prominent star player.

Hurley and Underwood are going to put on a masterful coaching clinic filled with adjustments. Both frontcourts will aim to wear the other down early.

Illinois, however, has an ace in the hole: Andrej Stojakovic, who's turned on a switch during the tournament. The son of Sacramento Kings legend Peja is a slasher to the room and has dad's past shooting touch. He rises as the closer for Illinois.

Connecticut holds only one loss ever during the round of four: 2009 against Michigan State. Illinois surfaces as the next Big Ten team to hand the Huskies the defeat, advancing to Monday.