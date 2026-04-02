The Pittsburgh Pirates are gaining attention beyond the field as Paul Skenes expands his charitable efforts entering the 2026 season. With the Pirates ace increasing his strikeout-based pledge, the Gary Sinise Foundation will once again benefit from every strikeout he records.

The club continues to build around the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, who has established himself as a franchise cornerstone. His impact now extends beyond performance, tying each outing directly to meaningful contributions.

Skenes previously pledged $100 per strikeout, a commitment that raised more than $20,000 in 2025. As he prepares for a full 2026 campaign, that number is set to increase significantly.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, the initiative took a notable step forward. The segment, later shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the show, revealed a new agreement that raises the donation amount per strikeout.

How about you and me this year we go $500 for every strikeout to the @GarySiniseFound.. "Let's do it" ~ @Paul_Skenes #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8Xcv1xJwmm — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 2, 2026

During the segment, Pat McAfee proposed increasing the contribution, suggesting a more ambitious approach to the ongoing effort.

“We’ve matched with you the last two years… We’re donating per strikeout — how much, $100? How about you and me this year, we go 500?”

Skenes quickly embraced the idea, agreeing to elevate the impact of the initiative.

“I like it. Let’s do it.”

With this on-air commitment, the 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner now leads a significantly larger fundraising effort, as McAfee helps push the per-strikeout total far beyond Skenes’ original $100 pledge

Importantly, the initiative reflects a growing trend of player-driven impact across MLB. The Pirates continue to see their young star embrace leadership both on and off the field.

As the 2026 season unfolds, each strikeout will carry added meaning. The club now pairs elite pitching with a cause that resonates far beyond baseball.

Ultimately, the Pirates have positioned Skenes as more than an ace. His pledge ensures that every dominant performance contributes to a larger mission.