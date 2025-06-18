The Detroit Red Wings have some tough decisions to make this summer. And one of these decisions revolves around the future of Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko signed with the Red Wings last summer on a two-year contract. The hope was that he would help Detroit replace some of the offense they lost when the likes of David Perron and Shayne Gostisbehere left in NHL Free Agency.

Unfortunately, this did not work out as everyone envisioned. The two-time Stanley Cup champion had the worst season of his lengthy career to this point. He finished with 11 goals and 33 points in 80 games for the Red Wings in 2024-25. His 8.3% shooting percentage was the worst of his career in a non-injury shortened season.

There is some evidence to suggest the veteran could bounce back. For instance, he was worth 6.0 Goals Above Replacement in 2024-25, according to Evolving Hockey. Tarasenko was also one of six Red Wings skaters to be worth 1.0 Wins Above Replacement or more this past season.

Detroit is reportedly exploring its options, however. And this could lead to a Tarasenko trade. In this case, here are two trade destinations that make sense as landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko this summer.

Tarasenko was a free agent before the 2023-24 season, as well. He lingered on the open market for a while before signing a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators. His time in Ottawa went quite well, as he scored 17 goals and 41 points in 57 games. This earned him a trade to the Florida Panthers last year, where he went on to win the Stanley Cup.

The Senators are looking for wing depth after making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And a trade for Tarasenko could make sense if Ottawa misses out on its options in NHL Free Agency. The acquisition cost shouldn't be too high. In fact, there is a non-zero chance the Red Wings attach a pick to get the Senators to take Tarasenko off their hands.

Tarasenko won't turn the Senators into Stanley Cup contenders. However, he is a solid middle-six scorer who can give them a needed offensive spark. He appears due for a bounceback, and this could happen in the Canadian capital city.

1. Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers are competing for their second straight Stanley Cup. With the season winding down, the front office is likely examining its options for this offseason. A Vladimir Tarasenko trade would be a wise option to keep on the table.

As mentioned, Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2024. And he was a solid part of the run, as well. He scored six goals and 14 points in 19 regular-season games. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he added five goals and nine points in 24 games.

The Panthers could lose a bit of forward depth this summer. Sam Bennett and Brad Marchand are free agents once the market opens on July 1. Bennett and Marchand — two contenders for the Conn Smythe trophy as playoff MVP — are likely to command major paydays in NHL Free Agency.

Tarasenko is making $4.75 million this season, which is a bit steep for a team like Florida. If they can get Detroit to retain or sweeten the pot, this is a worthwhile move for the Panthers. It would give them another experienced goal scorer as they potentially chase a third straight Stanley Cup.