There are moments in a franchise’s life when the safe choice is no longer an option. When credibility is gone, patience is thin, and the margin for error has evaporated. The Las Vegas Raiders are staring straight into one of those moments right now. With Tom Brady deeply embedded in the organization’s ownership structure and influence, the Raiders are no longer just searching for a head coach. They are searching for legitimacy. If there is one move that would instantly signal seriousness, ambition, and a refusal to accept mediocrity, it’s this: going all-in on John Harbaugh.

Splash and survival

The Raiders’ 2025 NFL season was a historic failure that culminated in a horrible 3-14 record. On the bright side, that secured them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. First-year head coach Pete Carroll was fired immediately after the season ended. It followed a campaign defined by offensive futility and weekly dysfunction. Las Vegas finished last in the NFL in points scored per game. The quarterback position imploded as Geno Smith led the league with 17 interceptions, many of which came in high-leverage moments.

Beyond the numbers, the Raiders looked like a team without structure or identity. Games unraveled early. Defensive effort waned late. Confidence disappeared fast. The season extended the franchise’s playoff victory drought to 23 seasons. It marked their fourth consecutive losing campaign. Sure, there were some genuine building blocks. They did have a productive running game and continued development from Brock Bowers. And yet, they were swallowed by a broader sense of organizational drift. It wasn’t just a bad season but another reminder that the Raiders have lost their way.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss why Tom Brady, Raiders absolutely should go after John Harbaugh as next head coach.

Baltimore legacy

John Harbaugh was hired by the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. He immediately transformed the franchise into one of the league’s most stable and respected organizations. Over 18 seasons, he compiled a 180-113 regular-season record. That made him the winningest coach in Ravens history. His teams reached the postseason 12 times, advanced to four AFC Championship Games, and captured a Super Bowl title following the 2012 season.

Harbaugh was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2019. He just then guided Baltimore to a dominant regular season built around a then-unprecedented offense. Since 2018, the Ravens won the AFC North four times behind two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Yes, Baltimore developed a reputation for falling short of expectations in certain playoff runs. Still, Harbaugh posted a respectable 13-11 postseason record. He consistently kept the Ravens among the league’s contenders.

When Baltimore parted ways with Harbaugh in January 2026, it wasn’t because the program collapsed. It was because expectations had shifted. Playoff results just no longer aligned with regular-season success. That distinction matters because it separates failure from stagnation.

Raiders should make the call

Okay, fine, on paper, this makes no sense. Harbaugh is 64. The Raiders are broken. The roster is thin, culture fragile, and infrastructure questionable. Coaches of Harbaugh’s stature don’t usually leave perennial contenders for franchises flirting with dysfunction. That’s exactly why this move feels improbable.

Having said that, improbability is not the same thing as impossibility.

If the Raiders want a shortcut out of irrelevance, this is it. Harbaugh brings something Las Vegas has not had in decades. That's a proven, non-negotiable standard. His teams are disciplined. They play defense, compete every week, and don’t beat themselves. That alone would be transformational.

Article Continues Below

The Raiders also have leverage they’ve never had before. The No. 1 overall pick changes the timeline. It creates immediate hope at quarterback, which matters to a coach who doesn’t have time for a five-year rebuild. Pair that pick with a veteran head coach who knows how to stabilize a locker room quickly, and the equation changes. This doesn’t have to be a slow burn.

Tom Brady factor

Tom Brady’s presence alters the gravitational pull of the job. His voice carries weight with coaches who value accountability, preparation, and competitive honesty. Harbaugh may not want a teardown. However, he might be intrigued by an ownership group finally aligned around winning instead of branding, nostalgia, or shortcuts.

Yes, analysts expect Harbaugh to gravitate toward a more stable situation, perhaps a roster closer to contention. The New York Giants are often mentioned in that context. That logic is sound. Then again, Las Vegas can offer something those jobs may not. That's total authority to reset the culture, backed by a football mind Brady respects.

Risk is worth it

Will the Raiders land John Harbaugh? Probably not. This is a long shot. Of course, long shots are better than safe misses, which are what have kept this franchise stuck for two decades.

If you are the Raiders, you don’t worry about whether Harbaugh says no. You worry about what it says if you don’t ask.

This organization needs a shock to the system. They need credibility and someone who has been there before. The Raiders need someone who doesn’t flinch when things get ugly. John Harbaugh represents all of that. And with Brady part of the decision-making fabric, this is exactly the kind of swing Las Vegas should be taking.

If the Raiders are serious about changing who they are and not just patching what they were, then this is the moment to prove it.