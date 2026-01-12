The Ottawa Senators had quite an eventful week. Hours before an 8-2 blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the team made a statement revolving around some internet rumors. Linus Ullmark is away from the Senators, which created some internet rumors about his personal life, which the team denied. The Senators have now signed James Reimer to a one-year deal, with Ullmark's future uncertain.

NEWS RELEASE: #Sens agree to one-year contract with goaltender James Reimer: https://t.co/dO2X6iA7EG COMMUNIQUÉ: Les #Sens accordent un contrat d'un an au gardien James Reimer: https://t.co/zFw4Op6WwY — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

Reimer was signed to a one-year deal worth $850,000 prorated. That means that the salary cap will be charged $850k, but Reimer will get paid 46% of the salary because that is how much of the season remains. After 22 games with the Sabres last year with a 2.90 goals-against average, Reimer is back in the league.

The Senators have tumbled to the bottom of the standings due to an active four-game losing streak. But there is no reason for Ottawa to tank the season, as they have forfeited their pick for an improper trade. So, for as long as Ullmark is out, the Senators need to find the best possible goalie to fill his role.

Article Continues Below

An internet rumor started that Ullmark was cheating on his wife and revealed to her the other players on the Senators who were doing so. The team called that false in a statement that put the rumor on the front pages. On Monday, Ottawa's VP of Communications, Ian Mendes, explained why the statement was released.

“It was a no-win situation. Our silence only amplified things within our market and fan base. Our local media asked for a comment or statement. And then the national media mocked us for making a statement. But as an organization, we simply weren’t going to stand on the sidelines much longer and watch a player who was on personal leave be the receiving end of a ridiculous narrative. We asked for privacy around his personal leave and he wasn’t afforded that luxury. So we came out swinging.”

The Senators have now brought in a goalie to bridge the Linus Ullmark gap. Only time will tell how long this absence lasts.