Good news for any fans of the legendary Bob Dylan — his 2026 summer tour has announced new dates, so there will be a lot of opportunities to see him live this year.

However, it's noticeable that most of the dates are on the West Coast. Some of these shows are not being billed as a continuation of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, which began in November 2021 and appears to be concluding on May 1, 2026.

He will now perform 15 shows throughout the summer, beginning on June 4 in Troutdale, Oregon. While most of the shows will take place on the West Coast, Dylan will play the Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, to round out the tour on July 24 and 25.

It's unknown how much Dylan's summer tour will differ from his Rough and Rowdy Ways show. The promotional materials are different, indicating a shift in focus. Perhaps Dylan is gearing up for the release of a new album. Either way, fans should be happy he's back on the road.

Article Continues Below

Bob Dylan's 2026 summer tour dates

Below are the summer concerts Dylan will perform in 2026. Note: he will continue his ongoing Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour with a leg that began on Mar. 21.