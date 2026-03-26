The Jacksonville Jaguars have left themselves with work to do. And that means they must hit the draft hard. And here is their seven-round 2026 NFL Draft, according to the Pro Football Focus mock simulator after free agency.

One thing the Jaguars aren’t short on is draft picks. They have a ton of them. Still, they don’t get their first one until Round 2 and overall selection No. 56.

Positions of need heading into the draft are tight end, defensive line, and linebacker. Let’s see how the simulator handled the situation.

Round 2, Pick 56: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

Getting a potential plus linebacker this deep into Round 2 would be a great thing for the Jaguars. Golday brings tons of potential to the field, but can he back it up with performance?

He’s big and explosive, according to NFL.com.

“(Golday’s game is) best suited for work near the line of scrimmage,” Lance Zierlein wrote. “He attacks climbing blockers with heavy, aggressive hands. And he also shows the strength to stack, compress gaps, and finish with authority. While his performance at the point of attack stands out, he can be a little late diagnosing play design and needs to work with a more preemptive downhill trigger at times.

“He’s more powerful than elusive as a blitzer and is average in coverage. Golday’s traits, explosiveness, and field demeanor should make him an early special teams standout with the potential to eventually start at Sam or inside linebacker.”

Round 3, Pick 81: G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Stock rising. That’s the reason Rutledge could find his way into one of the Jaguars’ four picks in Round 3. Rutledge’s NFL Combine performance raised eyebrows, according to ESPN.

“If your goal is to get tougher in this draft, good luck finding a player who fits that bill better than Rutledge,” Field Yates wrote. “The physical, grading guard personified what was a hard-nosed, relentless program at Georgia Tech.”

However, Rutledge may not last this deep into Round 3, according to Sports Illustrated.

“The versatility, power, tenacity, and edge he possesses have catapulted him into one of the first names off the board in the second round of the draft in some mocks,” Najeh Wilkins wrote.

Round 3, Pick 88: CB Devin Moore, Florida

Size and length are the key attributes that would make Moore valuable to an NFL secondary. He could play some safety. However, staying on the field is a concern, according to Fantasy Pros.

“As tall and long a corner as you’re likely to see, he came to school as a highly-regarded recruit but wasn’t able to stay on the field until this past season, where he showed very good technique and recognition skills,” Matthew Jones wrote. “If he can stay on the field, has starting-caliber traits, although he may struggle to match up in man coverage against some quicker, faster receivers.

“(Moore is) a player whose draft stock will be determined by doctors rather than scouts, so there’s a wide range of outcomes in play here.”

Round 3, Pick 100: EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC

Ranked No. 22 among prospects on the defensive line, Lucas has the size, skills, and ability to make it into Round 3, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Lucas is a prospect whose physical profile and year-over-year improvement tell a more interesting story than his counting stats,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “The frame is real: 6-6 with a seven-foot wingspan, good functional movement, and enough weight to hold up on early downs. His pass rush grades climbed meaningfully from his freshman year through his senior season.

“The problem is that ‘starting to put it together' as a senior leaves a lot of projection on the table, and three career sacks is a number that raises eyebrows no matter how you frame it.”

Round 4, Pick 124: TE Jake Endries, Texas

There’s a potential starter here, and that’s good enough for a Round 4 selection. Endries might be that surprise guy who catches a bunch of passes as a rookie, but needs to beef up, according to NFL.com.

“Endries is a quarterback-friendly “F” tight end who still needs time in the weight room,” Zierlein wrote. “His route-running can be monotonous and short-area separation uninspiring, but he’s tough, has a rebounder’s feel for boxing out defenders, and is a consistent ball-winner even when coverage is draped all over him.”

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Round 5, Pick 164: WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

You have to like the 6-4, 206-pound frame. But, obviously, there’s more to the game than that. Long speed is an issue, according to PFF.

“Douglas has the height and length to project as an NFL “X” receiver,” PFF wrote. “However, concerns with his long speed and hands make it difficult to envision a consistent contributing role.”

Round 5: Pick 166: LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

On the fringe of catching higher-round eyes, Elarms-Orr is still considered a long shot, according to NFL.com.

“Elarms-Orr is a well-built linebacker (6-2, 234) with above-average athleticism but problematic instincts,” Zierlein wrote. “He has the speed and athleticism to get to the football from sideline to sideline. However, he frequently struggles with recognizing blocking schemes and too often loses track of play development.”

Round 6, Pick 203: DI Bryson Eason, Tennessee

Perhaps there’s a special teams role for Eason, but he will have to work hard to make the roster, according to NFL.com.

“(Eason is) missing the size/length of a natural two-gapper, but he’s not often pushed around by single blocks,” Zierlein wrote. “Eason excels at the dirty work and projects as a backup on the interior.”

Round 7, Pick 233: DI Tyler Onyedim, Texas A&M

He comes out of college with a 71.9 overall grade from PFF. Onyedim excels at run defense and could actually develop into a starter, according to NFL.com. That would make him a steal.

“Onyedim is an impressive athlete with an explosive first step and long arms,” Zierlein wrote.

Round 7, Pick 240: EDGE Vincent Anthony Jr., Duke

There’s a place in the league for a guy like Anthony, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Anthony fits best as a sub-package pass rusher in a 4-3 scheme where he can work off the edge on obvious passing downs,” NFL Draft Buzz wrote. “In a reduced role where he only has to worry about getting to the quarterback, his length and elusiveness give offensive tackles problems they have to game-plan for.”

Round 7, Pick 245: S Jalen Husky, Maryland

The Jaguars wrap it up with an interesting safety. He’s 6-1 and 196 pounds, but could develop into a backup guy on the Jaguars’ roster. Speed is the problem, according to NFL.com.