Andrew Mangiapane inked a two-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers over the summer, joining the back-to-back defending Western Conference champions as he seeks a first career Stanley Cup.

But it doesn't look like that goal is going to come to fruition for the 29-year-old, who has struggled mightily in Alberta in 2025-26. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported in December that the Oilers were looking to move on from the Canadian to thin out a relatively deep forward group.

The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta added even more fuel to that fire recently, reporting on a recent episode of ‘Hello Hockey' that the Oilers and Ottawa Senators have had trade talks regarding the veteran forward. The hockey insider didn't specify how in-depth those conversations were, or whether a trade was in any way imminent.

Friedman shared at the end of December that Mangiapane would prefer a better situation, with the Anaheim Ducks, Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets all interested to some degree.

Andrew Mangiapane could probably use a change of scenery

Mangiapane has spent most of his time playing on Edmonton's third line, and while averaging around 13 minutes of ice time per game, he's failed to move the needle much offensively.

Over 42 games, the left winger has chipped in just five goals and 11 points. To make matter worse, he owns a team-worst minus-18 along with 34 penalty minutes. Mangiapane's current contract will pay him $3.6 million this year and next, before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.

His struggles date back to last season, when he managed just 28 points in 81 games as a member of the Washington Capitals. Before that, he had spent his entire career with the Calgary Flames, recording 40 or more points in three consecutive campaigns.

It's been a disappointing decline for the veteran, and it's hard to see how he would benefit the Senators. His offensive contributions are minimal, and his 83.7% on-ice SV% with the Oilers this season is the worst on the team for forwards who have played in 25 or more games. The way things are going, Mangiapane would probably only recoup late draft capital in a potential trade.

For Ottawa, they're looking to climb back into contention in the East after losing seven of 10 games. The Senators are flailing, falling to last place in the conference despite a 2-1 victory over the last-place Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. They're currently a full six points out of a playoff spot, with six teams separating them from the final wildcard berth.

There are currently better — and potentially more affordable — options for the Senators to explore instead of Mangiapane, although he has a strong track record in the NHL not counting the last two seasons.

It'll be interesting to see if Mangiapane ends up getting moved before the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline, whether to Canada's capital or elsewhere.