There are many hierarchies in the NBA. Fans can argue about how players can flaunt contracts, marketing deals, and draft status forever. The only real ranking system that matters in a locker room is the talent component when all the chips are down. Trey Murphy III and Dejounte Murray have had their moments over the years. However, for these experimenting New Orleans Pelicans, Saddiq Bey has become the go-to guy when Zion Williamson's shots are not falling.

James Borrego has taken notice. Asked about the approach of continuing to feed Bey in the post when he has established a rhythm, the interim coach said the players themselves are often the ones demanding it.

“Yeah. Do it every time when (Bey) is in rhythm. I think most post guys would say that when they have that rhythm down there, you just got to keep milking it until they make an adjustment,” Borrego explained. “In general, we have found good stuff whether he finds it or he kicks it out, or there's some type of rotation on the backside. It's a great settler for us. So the players are telling me more than I'm telling them to go back to it. They're going to ride Saddiq as long as they can.”

The Pelicans have shown signs of cohesion over the past few weeks with a fully healthy roster, stringing together wins after earlier struggles. Again, Borrego deflects all praise to the players for reading the flow on the floor.

“They're figuring out how to play with each other because if (Trey Murphy III) has it going, there's an awareness to go to him. You know, if Saddiq has got it going or Zion had it going for a stretch there, they knew that we were going to go back to it. They deserve credit on that,” Borrego noted. “Hopefully, I try to help them a little bit to not lose sight of that.”

Everyone sees the progress. Bey is now averaging 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range through 60 games, per ESPN and NBA.com statistics. Those numbers have taken on added importance during stretches when Williamson, who is averaging 21.4 points on 58.7% shooting, has been held in check.

It would be hard not to see the contributions, per Zion.

“It has meant a lot for us to have him on this team. Saddiq is a pro's pro,” Williamson stated. “Whether he was in the starting lineup, when he was coming off the bench, whatever has been asked of him, he has made it happen. It is a blessing to have him on this team.”

Recommendations from Borrego and Williamson should hold sway with the front office. An unsung hero to start the season, now everyone in the Smoothie King Center is singing his praises. It will be hard for the Pelicans to ignore all of that when Bey's agents want to talk about a contract extension this summer.