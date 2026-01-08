The Buffalo Bills will go as far as where superstar Josh Allen takes them, so his health is always going to be of major concern to the team. On that front, there appears to be little cause for worry, as the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player practiced in full on Wednesday, with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also providing an update on the quarterback’s foot.

“Bills QB Josh Allen's foot is as healthy as it's been in a while,” Rapoport shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The status of Allen's foot has left Bills fans worried over the last few weeks after he hurt it during a Week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The former Wyoming Cowboys star signal-caller injured his right foot in the second quarter of that contest after getting sacked by Myles Garrett and Alex Wright, but he was able to finish the game with 130 passing yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions on 12-of-19 pass completions.

Allen didn't sound too concerned when asked about his foot after the Browns game, saying it” just flamed up on me. Pain subsided, so we're good,” per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The 29-year-old Allen saw action in the following game, as he went 23-of-35 for 262 passing yards, while rushing for 27 yards and two touchdowns in a 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

He also appeared in the Bills' regular-season finale (and Buffalo's final game ever at Highmark Stadium) in Week 18's 35-8 crushing of the visiting New York Jets, though, that can technically can be considered an extended rest for him, as he played in just one snap for a handoff to running back James Cook, before handing the QB duties for the remainder of the game to backup Mitch Trubisky.

Allen and the Bills are scheduled to face Trevor Lawrence and the higher-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round showdown at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville this coming Sunday.