The 2025 season for the San Francisco 49ers has been eerily reminiscent of other years, with injuries piling up. Maybe the biggest blow this year was to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

Warner suffered a gruesome ankle injury back in October against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was believed that he would be out for the remainder of the season. But recent reports suggest that Warner may be able to return to the field, but only if the 49ers reach the NFC Championship.

But on Wednesday, the future Hall of Famer was given another reason to be excited. Warner and his wife, Sydney, welcomed the newest addition to their family, Bella Nicole Warner.

Images of Warner holding his new baby girl immediately went viral on social media.

Congrats! 49ers superstar LB Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney, have announced the birth of their daughter, Bella Nicole. Congratulations to the Warner family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CoMmXlIutS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 7, 2026

Sydney Warner took to Instagram to announce the birth of their second child.

“Our girl is safe, healthy, and so deeply loved. Thankful for God's protection, strength, and countless prayers that carries us through her early days. We are finally home and a family of four,” she posted excitedly.

The specifics of Bella Nicole's birth were not made public. Fred and Sydney had their first child, Beau, in March of last year.

San Francisco will certainly hope that the good juju will transfer to his teammates on the field this Sunday.

The 49ers travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card.

San Francisco has shocked NFL fans around the globe with their performance this season, despite losing Warner and Nick Bosa, among many others. They had a chance at the 1-seed and home-field advantage entering Week 18. However, a 13-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks saw them fall to the 6-seed and a date with the defending Super Bowl champions.