The Denver Broncos entered the postseason with momentum, confidence, and now the most meaningful endorsement possible. Bo Nix, the team’s second-year quarterback, received public praise from Peyton Manning, the standard bearer for quarterback excellence in Denver football history. The approval further cements Nix as the long-term answer at quarterback following the club’s long-awaited AFC West title, its first since capturing Super Bowl 50.

The Broncos secured their first AFC West title since 2015, ending nearly a decade of frustration and snapping the Kansas City Chiefs’ grip on the division. Nix guided Denver to a 14–3 record and the conference’s top seed, reshaping how the league views the team entering January.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “This Is Football” with Kevin Clark, the Hall of Fame quarterback offered a clear assessment of the young passer. Clark later shared the remarks on X (formerly known as Twitter), with Manning signaling that the former Oregon Ducks standout is the quarterback the Broncos had been seeking since his retirement, a strenuous search that ended with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I'm a Bo fan. What he's done this early in his career says a lot about him. The team believes in him. He's very honest with himself.”

"The Chiefs have been the bully in that division. If that's not a Johnny from Karate Kid-Chiefs analogy, I don't know what is…Bo has done his part"

Manning’s comments touched on leadership and self-awareness, two qualities often associated with sustained success at the position. For a franchise that cycled through quarterbacks for nearly a decade following the end of the legendary quarterback's playing career, his validation carries enormous weight.

The former Denver great also emphasized results. Clark noted that Manning focused on wins rather than raw passing totals, a point that resonated as Nix faced scrutiny despite steady production.

“He's been a solid, winning quarterback.”

Those words reflect how the Broncos reshaped their identity this season. Nix complemented a physical defense, extended drives with timely decision-making, and avoided costly mistakes, even when his impact did not always dominate the box score.

As the Broncos prepare for the AFC divisional round, Manning’s endorsement represents a shift. Denver has its quarterback, its division title, and renewed belief that its championship window is open again.