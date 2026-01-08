Miami Hurricanes’ College Football Playoff surge has rekindled a familiar debate, and head coach Mario Cristobal is making sure the ACC’s case is heard loud and clear.

Following the Hurricanes’ statement win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, Cristobal used the moment to challenge lingering national skepticism surrounding his conference.

“I don't think people realize how good the teams in the ACC are,” Cristobal said after Miami’s quarterfinal victory, via ACC Football. “And I hope now that they're realizing that more and more as we advance, because those teams that we play in our conference, they do great in the CFP.”

"I don't think people realize how good the teams in the ACC are. I hope they're realizing that more and more as we advance." 📈@Coach_Cristobal on the league's strength and the impact @CanesFootball is making in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/lglEQCePmI — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) January 7, 2026

Those comments quickly gained traction, with the ACC amplifying the message by sharing the clip on social media ahead of Miami’s upcoming semifinal matchup. The timing was intentional. Miami had just eliminated the defending national champion Buckeyes, a result that reshaped the playoff picture and validated the Hurricanes’ resume, as the team is all set to play the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Article Continues Below

While Ohio State struggled to recover from a sluggish start, the fell behind early as Miami dictated the tempo with disciplined defense and efficient quarterback play. The 24-14 loss ended the Buckeyes’ title defense almost as soon as it began, while Miami looked every bit like a legitimate contender.

Miami’s playoff run has evoked memories of the program’s dominant past, with a physical defense and poised offense drawing comparisons to the Hurricanes’ 2001 championship team. After being left out of last year’s playoff field, Miami returned with a purpose in 2025.

Miami opened the CFP by grinding out a 10-3 win over Texas A&M Aggies before delivering one of the tournament’s biggest shocks by knocking off Ohio State. The Hurricanes now sit just one win away from their first national title appearance in more than two decades.

With momentum, confidence, and national attention firmly on their side, Miami now has an opportunity not only to reach the championship game but to further strengthen Cristobal’s argument that the ACC belongs at college football’s highest table.