Objectively speaking, Shedeur Sanders' rookie season with the Cleveland Browns wasn't exactly standout. However, whatever the numbers on the field said pales in comparison to his suburban home being burglarized in November.

On Wednesday, the Medina County Sheriff's Office in Ohio officially announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the burglary, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. The Sheriff's Office identified the three suspects in an official press release. Meanwhile, a warrant is active for the arrest of a fourth suspect.

According to the Sheriff's Office, over $200,000 in property was stolen from Sanders' home. The incident occurred during Week 11 of the season, when the Browns played the Baltimore Ravens.

From the start of the season, Sanders has been under the glare of the spotlight. He was the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, coming out of the University of Colorado-Boulder. He is the son of former NFL player and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

In his first season, Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and had a pass completion rate of 56.6%. Additionally, he finished with a QB rating of 68.1. Altogether, the Browns finished the year at 5-12, last place in the AFC North.

What was stolen from Shedeur Sanders' home?

Among the items stolen from Sanders' home were designer bags and sunglasses. Surprisingly, a diamond necklace that belonged to Sanders wasn't stolen.

Also, the burglars broke into the house and were caught on surveillance camera. In total, they spent approximately 12 minutes on the property. Also, Sanders isn't the only NFL player have their homes invaded during a game.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow each had their homes broken into when they were in the middle of a game.