The Pittsburgh Penguins managed to stay afloat without franchise legend Sidney Crosby coming out of the Winter Olympics break, as they posted a 5-6 record sans their captain, but the thought of pushing through without him for another stretch will torment fans. Crosby exited a crucial game versus the Ottawa Senators after suffering an injury in the second period on Thursday night. Regrettably, Pens head coach Dan Muse did not have clarity to provide afterwards.

“Still got to get some updates,” he said, per the Pens Inside Scoop X account. “I got to talk to the medical staff some more. It’s lower body, but I don’t have any other updates for you now.”

This is not an ideal time to be faced with uncertainty, particularly as it pertains to the franchise's most valuable player. Crosby sustained an MCL sprain while competing for Team Canada in the Milano Cortina Games in February. He scored in his first night back last Wednesday and entered the Senators matchup on a four-game points streak. No. 87's importance cannot be overstated, as the Penguins cling to a playoff slot with just 19 days left in the regular season.

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Pittsburgh impressively prevailed in Ottawa without Crosby, earning a hard-earned 4-3 victory via shootout. The Penguins (36-20-16, 88 points) needed this one, especially since the Senators are one of the teams that are trying to leap past them in the Eastern Conference standings.

Muse's crew is only two points clear of the danger zone, which would be quite difficult to avoid if Sidney Crosby were to miss more time due to injury. The two-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner and three-time Stanley Cup champion leads Pittsburgh with 28 goals and 64 points. The team next takes the ice on Saturday versus the Dallas Stars (43-18-11, 97 points).