The Pittsburgh Penguins are fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and need all hands on deck to achieve their goals. On Thursday, they took on another playoff hopeful in the Ottawa Senators. Unfortunately, the Penguins will need to conclude this important game without captain Sidney Crosby.

Crosby left Pittsburgh's game and will not return, the team announced on social media. The team did not specify the reason for Crosby's exit, nor did they allude to any injury. However, it is worth noting that he left the game with three minutes remaining in the first period following an entanglement with a Senators defenseman.

Crosby is an integral part of the Penguins roster on and off the ice. He has led this team to three Stanley Cup championships during his career. He also helped Pittsburgh become the first team since the late 1990s to win consecutive Cups when Pittsburgh won it all in 2016 and 2017.

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His impact on the Penguins has not declined over the years, either. He entered Thursday's game leading the team with 64 points. His 28 goals are also the most of any Pittsburgh skater this year.

Unfortunately, Crosby is no stranger to injuries this season. He suffered an injury that cost him NHL game time at the Olympics. The Penguins captain took a hit from Radko Gudas that knocked him out for the remainder of the Olympics, including Canada's Gold Medal loss to the United States.

The Penguins are certainly hoping to have Crosby in the lineup with the season winding down. Hopefully, this is a precautionary move, and the captain receives a clean bill of health sooner rather than later.