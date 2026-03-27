The Indianapolis Colts are caught between promise and pressure. This franchise has already shown that they can light up scoreboards and go punch-for-punch with the AFC’s best. Of course, flashes alone don’t win divisions, and they certainly don’t survive January. For GM Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, the 2026 NFL Draft is about necessity. Without a first-round pick and with a roster that has quietly thinned out, the Colts must find value in the margins. Sleepers aren’t just nice-to-have, but they are the lifeline. If Indianapolis is going to turn “almost” into something real in 2026, it starts with identifying the right under-the-radar talent.

What could have been

The 2025 campaign will forever be remembered in Indianapolis as a masterclass in “almost.” Under Steichen, the Colts looked like the most dangerous dark horse in the AFC for the first half of the year. They raced out to a blistering start. Daniel Jones looked like a revelation in Steichen’s system. He silenced the critics and carried a unit that led the league in scoring through the first six weeks. Jonathan Taylor was back to his All-Pro form. Also, the rise of Tyler Warren as a dominant force at tight end gave Indy a dynamic they had lacked for years.

Eventually, though, the floor fell out. A devastating injury to Jones derailed the momentum. A subsequent 8-9 finish was a bitter pill to swallow for a team that sat at 8-2 at one point. Seven of those nine losses were by a single possession as well. That proved that while the Colts still lacked the depth and finishing power to overcome adversity. It was a year of individual brilliance that ultimately fell short of a postseason invitation.

Constrained offseason

As the 2026 free agency period arrived, the Colts found themselves handcuffed by the very moves meant to save them. Retaining Alec Pierce and Jones on massive new contracts was a necessity to maintain offensive continuity. These came at a staggering cost of over $200 million in total value, though. This financial commitment forced Ballard into a “quantity over quality” approach for the rest of the roster.

The exodus of talent was painful to watch. Stalwarts like Michael Pittman Jr and Zaire Franklin were traded away to balance the books. Meanwhile, reliable starters like Kwity Paye and Nick Cross found new homes elsewhere. To stop the bleeding, the Colts pivoted to practical roster maintenance. They brought in guys like Akeem Davis-Gaither to patch the linebacker hole and Arden Key to help a pass rush that looks increasingly thin on paper.

Sure, signing cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi adds much-needed veteran presence. However, the reality is that the roster, as currently constructed, feels like it has taken a step back. The “middle class” of the team has been reinforced, but the loss of high-end starters has left the Colts with more questions than answers.

EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

With the departures along the defensive front, the Colts don’t just need bodies but disruption. They need someone who can tilt the field in key moments and close games instead of watching them slip away. Malachi Lawrence fits that description as well as any sleeper in this class.

The UCF standout brings a rare combination of burst and relentlessness. However, what separates Lawrence is his motor. He doesn’t take plays off, and that consistency shows up late in games, which is exactly when the Colts struggled most in 2025.

In the Colts' system, Lawrence wouldn’t need to carry the load right away. He could be deployed situationally, hunting quarterbacks in obvious passing downs while refining his technique. Over time, that role could expand into something much larger. For a team that needs a closer on defense, Lawrence represents both immediate utility and long-term upside.

LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

The departure of Zaire Franklin removed the emotional and strategic anchor of the defense. Replacing that kind of presence isn’t easy, but Josiah Trotter offers a compelling path forward.

Trotter’s game is built on instincts and intelligence. He diagnoses plays quickly and consistently finds himself around the ball. That kind of awareness is invaluable in today’s NFL, where offenses are designed to create hesitation and exploit mistakes. Trotter doesn’t hesitate. He reacts.

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What also stands out is his physicality. Trotter plays downhill with conviction. He attacks gaps against the run while also showing the range to drop into coverage. That balance is critical for a Colts defense that struggled to contain tight ends and intermediate routes last season.

Beyond the measurable traits, there’s a certain presence to Trotter’s game. He carries himself like a leader, communicates effectively, and plays with an edge that resonates with teammates. For the Colts, that intangible quality matters. He may enter as a rotational piece, but his trajectory points toward something much bigger.

LB Jackson Kuwatch, Miami (OH)

Every draft has players who don’t fit neatly into projections and who emerge from smaller programs and force evaluators to take a second look. Jackson Kuwatch is exactly that kind of prospect.

After transferring from Ohio State to Miami of Ohio, Kuwatch’s career took a dramatic turn. His senior season was just dominant. Over 100 tackles and five sacks tell part of the story. However, the tape reveals a player who is constantly around the action, making plays in multiple phases of the game.

His athletic profile only adds to the intrigue. A standout three-cone time highlights his lateral agility. This suggests he can keep up with the speed of the modern NFL. That ability to move in space makes him a candidate for multiple roles, from special teams contributor to rotational defender.

For the Colts, Kuwatch represents the kind of calculated gamble that can pay off in a big way. He brings a work ethic and versatility that fit perfectly with what this team needs. In this kind of draft, finding a player like Kuwatch could be the difference between staying afloat and taking a step forward.

From “almost” into something real

The Colts don’t need a complete overhaul. Instead, it's all about refinement. They need players who can step into specific roles and elevate the collective performance of the roster. Malachi Lawrence, Josiah Trotter, and Jackson Kuwatch embody that approach. They aren’t the biggest names, but they address real needs with real upside.

In a season defined by missed opportunities, Indianapolis now has a chance to change the narrative. The margin between winning and losing in the NFL is razor-thin. Often, it’s the overlooked additions that make the difference. If the Colts can identify and develop the right sleepers, they might finally make the postseason this year.