Mar 27, 2026 at 1:24 AM ET

Arkansas guard Billy Richmond III saw his sophomore stint end in a forgettable way after he was ejected from their game against Arizona in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday.

The No. 4 Razorbacks were trampled by the No. 1 Wildcats, 109-88.

Richmond was called for a flagrant 2 foul with 7:14 remaining in the second half after shoving Ivan Kharchenkov, leading to an automatic ejection.

Billy Richmond assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game after this play. Good or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/FZophN8U8d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 27, 2026

The Field of 68's Rocco Miller said it was “probably a fitting ending” for Richmond, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 29 minutes.

“Richmond was in the middle of a handful of dust-ups down the stretch, starting with the Evel Knievel dunk attempt,” wrote Miller on X.

“Nick Pringle has fouled out also, following his technical. Just a rugged ending here.”

Arkansas never tasted the lead and went down by as much as 25 points. Arizona dominated from the get-go, using a balanced offense. The Wildcats tied their memorable feat in 1997 with six players scoring in double digits.

Fans on X came to the aid of Richmond, stressing that he should not have been tossed.

Article Continues Below

“Seven-footers fly across the floor from a one-arm shove?” asked @BigTex22_.

“That was a great dive. NBA-level acting talent,” echoed @_1_1_11___.

“Even LeBron (James) would have called that a flop,” joked @DanGrif65479808.

“Horrible call. But shh, don’t speak on it, the refs will sue you,” said @DarthSidiousHog.

“That ref is a disgrace to the sport,” added @cl8one.

Arkansas was led by Darius Acuff Jr., who has been compared to Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving. He had 28 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Meleek Thomas added 17 points, four rebounds, and four steals.

The Razorbacks got eliminated in the Sweet 16 for the third time in four years.