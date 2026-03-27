There are plenty of talented golfers for fans to invest in, and the Masters exudes a plethora of magic and drama on its own, but there is just a different level of public interest when Tiger Woods is on the links. Now 50 years old and constantly battling back injuries, it is unclear how many more times the legendary athlete will compete at Augusta National. Well, according to President Donald Trump, Woods will not be in action at this year's event.

“I love Tiger, but he won't be there,” Trump said while appearing on “The Five” on FOX News, per the NUCLR GOLF X account. “He'll be there, but he won't be playing in it.”

🚨❌🐅 #BREAKING — U.S. President Donald Trump reveals that Tiger Woods will NOT be playing in the 2026 Masters Tournament. “He’ll be there but he won’t be playing in it.” @TWlegion (Via: @TheFive / @FoxNews) pic.twitter.com/8nf3KkgWhQ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) March 26, 2026

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The 15-time major champion recently represented his Jupiter Links in the TGL championship, which marked his first time playing competitive golf since July of 2024. He said he felt fine after swinging the club but refrained from making a Masters commitment. Woods has reiterated his desire to tee off at the world's most revered golf tournament, assuming his body will let him. He has until April 9 to get ready, but the commander in chief seems convinced of the Florida resident's decision.

Trump presented Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom after the latter's historic Masters victory in 2019. The two men have known each other for many years, so it is possible that the avid golfer would have some insight to offer on this matter. Furthermore, Tiger Woods is dating Donald Trump's ex-daughter-in-law, Vanessa Trump. Masters news could be funneled through from multiple members of this family, or perhaps this is all speculation.

The American sports icon still has a little time before an official decision has to be made. President Donald Trump may want to hold off on speaking further on the topic until Woods makes an announcement.