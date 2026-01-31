The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, but the team got a tough injury blow on Saturday. Penguins veteran defenseman Kris Letang is expected to miss a minimum of four weeks with a foot injury, per the team.

Letang has a foot fracture. He has been placed on injured reserve. This is devastating news for the Pens, who have won five consecutive games. The defenseman didn't practice on Friday with the team.

This season, Letang has 25 points in 50 total games. He is one of the most experienced players on Pittsburgh's roster. Letang has skated for the club since the 2006-7 season, and has won three Stanley Cups with the franchise.

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin also didn't practice with the team Friday. He has been dealing with an injury this season.

Penguins are red-hot right now

Pittsburgh is trying to win a Stanley Cup this season. The Penguins, led by veterans like Sidney Crosby and Malkin, have been posting points at a solid pace this campaign.

The Penguins are 27-14-11 on the season, with 65 points. Pittsburgh's last loss was to the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 17.

“I mean, right now, it’s every day you’ve just got to be ready to turn that page and try to get a little bit better. I’m aware of where we are in the standings. It’s not something that–you look at the scores around the league, because you know you’re in the thick of it,” Penguins coach Dan Muse said, per Pittsburgh Hockey Now. “For me, the focus is on just turning the page the next day. Today the focus was on–It wasn’t going to be a terribly long practice, but we wanted to make the most out of it and get something from today, and then quickly turn that page through tomorrow and get them ready for that game.”

The loss of Letang stings. He is a leader in Pittsburgh's locker room, and frequently plays through pain. He has also dealt with an upper-body injury in recent weeks.

The Penguins go for their sixth consecutive win on Saturday, without Letang. Pittsburgh plays the New York Rangers.