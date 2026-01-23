The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a groove, led by Evgeni Malkin's leadership on the ice. Following a theatrical 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday, Malkin made it clear he has no plans to retire this summer, despite his contract expiring and whispers about the team moving on from the veteran star.

“I never said I wanted to retire; it was all you,” Malkin said after the triumph. “I feel great, and I like how we’re playing. It’s fun to win. Tomorrow we have a day off. The rookie dinner is coming. I think we have a great team. We stay sane. Level. We have a chance to win every game.”

The 39-year-old has been playing at a level reminiscent of his prime. He now has 39 points in 35 games, including 12 goals and 27 assists, a pace exceeding a point-per-game average. His statements put the onus on Pittsburgh management, led by the president of hockey operations and GM Kyle Dubas, to decide Malkin's future with the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's performance in Edmonton was extraordinary, particularly considering the circumstances. After facing Calgary the previous night, the Penguins took the ice against the Oilers for their ninth game in 15 days, missing regulars such as Kris Letang. Still, they scored three times in just 37 seconds to open the game, the fastest three goals ever scored against Edmonton. Anthony Mantha scored twice, and Sidney Crosby added a spectacular redirected goal to make it 3-0 within the first three minutes. Rickard Rakell widened the gap in the second, and Malkin followed up with a backhand breakaway goal against former teammate Tristan Jarry. Egor Chinakhov scored Pittsburgh's sixth goal, his fifth in 12 games since being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Penguins' roster has been firing on all cylinders. Goaltender Arturs Silovs made 30 saves in one of his strongest outings this season, while Jack St. Ivany returned from an injury scare to record two assists. Erik Karlsson, also returning from injury, put in nearly 20 minutes of solid defensive play. With the team now 10-2-2 since the Christmas break, they have climbed to second place in the Metropolitan Division, six points behind the Carolina Hurricanes but with a game in hand.

Under head coach Dan Muse, Pittsburgh has regained its scoring touch and tightened defensive execution, even against elite opponents like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both of whom were held off the scoresheet Thursday.

Looking ahead, the Penguins have an off day on Friday before practicing Saturday in Vancouver, with a Sunday matchup against the Canucks. If the team maintains its current level of play, Malkin could be looking at a strong playoff push, potentially his last with Pittsburgh.