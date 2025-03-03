The 2025 NHL trade deadline is coming right up on Friday, so it's high time for teams to either sell or buy in the market. The Pittsburgh Penguins, however, grabbed attention with a non-trade move just before the deadline, as they have announced the return of Tristan Jarry to the team from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

“The Penguins have recalled goaltender Tristan Jarry from the @WBSPenguins (AHL). Goaltender Joel Blomqvist has been re-assigned to WBS,” Pittsburgh shared via X (formerly Twitter).

The 29-year-old Jarry has not appeared between the pipes in an NHL game since allowing three goals on 17 shots faced during a Jan. 14 4-2 home loss at the hands of the Seattle Kraken. A couple of days later, the two-time NHL All-Star was demoted to the minors to play for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

In 22 starts for Pittsburgh thus far this season, Jarry has posted an 8-8-4 record with a 3.31 goals allowed average to go with just a .884 save percentage.

Meanwhile, Blomqvist will look to continue his learning in the pros in the minors. In 15 appearances in front of the net this season, the 23-year-old Blomqvist has put together a 4-9-1 record with a 3.81 GAA and .885 SV%.

As things stand, the Penguins are last in the Metropolitan division with a 24-29-10 record for only 58 points.

Fans react to Penguins' Tristan Jarry decision

The Penguins' move on Jarry has drawn plenty of reactions from Pittsburgh and hockey fans in general online.

“What a weird team, sending their best goalie down so they're too old overpaid veteran goalies can play. They must really be tanking again,” said an X user.

Another one shared: “I never even thought that in 2025 I would see such a headline”

“O M G …life is a flat circle and here we go again. Penguins goaltending is a death spiral,” chimed in another social media user.

“Just when you thought they had figured out how to tank, they step it up another notch! Well played, Pens!” one fan commented.

From a different commenter: “Is that really going to solve anything??? 30 may have had a few games but he’s only played a handful. Jarry however has been consistently inconsistent the entire season, with plenty of games to prove he should start in NHL games, he’s failed so often”