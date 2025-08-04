The 2025 PGA Tour regular season concluded on Sunday, with Cameron Young capturing his first win on Tour at the Wyndham Championship. He did so in convincing fashion, winning by six strokes. The victory vaulted him into the Ryder Cup conversation, moving all the way up to No. 15 in the rankings.

The FedEx Cup playoffs begin this week. The top 70-ranked players on the PGA Tour for this season will play the FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. Well, technically, it will be 69 of 70 since World No. 2 Rory McIlroy revealed he will skip this week. When the dust settles Sunday evening, only the top 50 will move onto the semifinals at the BMW Championship.

From there, only the top 30 will advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta. But before the PGA Tour's season-long prize is awarded, Ryder Cup captains Keegan Bradley (Team USA) and Luke Donald (Team Europe) will be announcing their captain's picks.

As the rule stands, the top six-ranked players automatically qualify for each team. That leaves six open spots for Bradley and Donald to fill out their Ryder Cup squads.

As the PGA Tour's playoffs kick off, let's examine where the Ryder Cup standings sit.

Ryder Cup Standings as FedEx Cup playoffs begin

The American side of things appears to be a bit more complicated. That is partly because some household names have struggled this season, while others have surprisingly excelled. That will make it increasingly difficult for Bradley to make his selections.

Meanwhile, things are a bit more cut and dry on the European side. Donald should have a much easier time making his selections.

So, let's break it down for each team.

Team USA Rankings

As it stands, Scottie Scheffler has already locked up his Ryder Cup spot. He is followed by two-time major champion Xander Schauffele (13,383 points), reigning U.S. Open champion JJ Spaun (12,478 points), Russell Henley (11,623 points), Bryson DeChambeau (10,774 points), and Harris English (10,385 points).

English's consistent play has bumped him up a few spots over the last two months. He jumped past stalwarts Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

The next six that technically rank high enough for consideration are Thomas (10,208 points), Morikawa (9,743 points), Ben Griffin (8,803 points), captain Keegan Bradley (8,038 points), Maverick McNealy (7,414 points), and Brian Harman (7,007 points).

🏆🇺🇸 U.S. Ryder Cup Standings 1. Scottie

2. Xander

3. J.J.

4. Henley

5. Bryson

6. English

——-

7. JT

8. Collin

9. Griffin

10. Bradley

11. McNealy

12. Harman

➖➖

13. Novak

14. Cantlay

15. Cam Young

16. Burns

17. Wyndham

18. Glover

19. Berger

20. Gotteruppic.twitter.com/o94MmeCd7y — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) August 4, 2025

But just because those players rank 7-12 does not mean captain Keegan will pick them. Granted, Bradley appears on the precipice of history in becoming the first playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963. But that still leaves five spots to fill.

Andrew Novak, Patrick Cantlay, newly minted winner Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover, Daniel Burger, and Chris Gotterup round out the top 20. Of those, Cantlay, Burns, and Clark were members of the 2023 Ryder Cup squad.

Cantlay may not be popular, but he has proven to have the gumption for this type of competition. He has a career Ryder Cup record of 5-2-1 for 5.5 points won for the Americans. Burns and Clark have not had nearly that level of success and appear unlikely to be chosen this time around.

Novak is an interesting case, because even though he is not well-known, he is having a breakout year. He has one win, one runner up, four top 10s, and nine top 25s this season. It would be surprising to see Burger or Gotterup chosen. You cannot count out Glover, since he's part of that elder club on the PGA Tour alongside captain Keegan.

But we also cannot overlook Jordan Spieth. He is only ranked 27th with 3,603 points. But his Ryder Cup experience (8-7-3, 9.5 points won), and history in major championships cannot be discounted.

Thomas' resurgence, Morikawa's experience in big moments, and Griffin's stellar play this year seem to make them locks. With Bradley probably choosing to play, that leaves two spots.

Team Europe Rankings

As I mentioned, the European side of things seem to be more clear.

Rory McIlroy has already claimed his spot. He is followed by Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, and Sepp Straka. All six appear destined for Bethpage Black.

The next six are Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Wallace, and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rose has proven that he is made for the Ryder Cup. Aberg was stellar in 2023 and appears to be a lock, as does Hovland. Fitzpatrick, the former U.S. Open winner, is also highly likely to make the team.

Jon Rahm is No. 21 in the rankings. But we all know the Spaniard will be playing in New York. The question is, who will be Donald's final selection?

That is probably between Hojgaard, Wallace, Thomas Detry, and Aaron Rai.