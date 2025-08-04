The San Francisco 49ers have made a flurry of roster moves during camp. And there’s at least one reason to panic overall. Not helping matters is the news that Kyle Shanahan revealed two concerning training camp injuries.

It turned out to be one player from each side of the ball, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

49ers RB Isaac Guerendo is expected to miss “a few weeks” with a shoulder injury, per Kyle Shanahan.

DT Kevin Givens suffered a pec injury and will be out “a while,” per Shanahan.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan trying to navigate injuries

Neither of those things will bring smiles to the faces of the 49ers’ front office. The 49ers already enter the season with quite a few question marks about their ability to stay in the upper level of the NFC hunt for a Super Bowl berth.

And beside the injury to Guerendo, the 49ers' offense has also been dealing with a setback for Jauan Jennings. That’s a player the 49ers can’t afford to lose, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“Jauan's a football player, teammate Kyle Juszczyk said. “And I think that's the biggest compliment you can give anybody in this building, is to say they're just a football player. Jauan's a guy that we all feed off of—his energy, his physicality, his ability to get open, make big plays when we need him.

“Jauan is one of us, and we love him. We hope he gets whatever he deserves, and then, we can keep cruising forward with him.”

Guerendo has been tabbed as the No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey. That’s a good place to be in the 49ers offense. This injury could have opened the door for rookie Jordan James to get a few extra looks. However, James has his own set of issues, according to Sports Illustrated.

“James has some knee issues,” Shanahan said. “We're going to re-evaluate him throughout this week. See how it goes, how he recovers. And then see where we are in a week.”

As for Givens, he’s expected to start at left defensive tackle, alongside Jordan Elliott.

Givens, 28 years old, had 3.5 sacks last season. That was a career-high total. He signed a one-year contract back in March.