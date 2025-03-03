The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the middle of a poor 2024-25 NHL regular season. As it stands, the Pens are not on track to make this year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, as Sidney Crosby and company only have 58 points through 63 games.

Their 24-29-10 record is the worst in the Eastern Conference's Metropolitan division. They are also eight points behind Detroit Red Wings, who currently occupy the second spot in the wild-card chase in the East.

With a bleak outlook for the remainder of the season and an uncertain future beyond this campaign, the Penguins constantly deal with rumors about the possibility of sending franchise icon Sidney Crosby to a legitimate Stanley Cup contender ahead of this coming Friday's NHL trade deadline.

However, the Penguins appear to be not interested in parting ways with Crosby via a trade this week.

“For Kyle Dubas, the deadline represents an opportunity to continue his mission of turning over the roster,” per Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“There are very few untouchables in Pittsburgh, with the GM prioritizing young NHL players, prospects and draft picks as a return in any deals for his established roster players. While not stocked with any of the most-prized rentals on the market, Pittsburgh would like to be active. The organization has no intention of putting its biggest name in play — Sidney Crosby — as it tries to retool its way back to respectability, and the 37-year-old captain remains an impactful player.”

Sidney Crosby can still play but a fourth Stanley Cup with Penguins remains unlikely

A two-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, Crosby, who also won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins, is still a productive player on the ice for Pittsburgh. He leads the Pens with 65 points so far, with 19 goals and 46 assists.

A fourth Stanley Cup title would further strengthen Crosby's hockey legacy, but it's hard to imagine reuniting with the Cup anytime soon while still with the Penguins, who are on pace to miss the playoffs for a third year in a row.

Crosby, who will turn 38 years old in August, is under contract for at least until the end of the 2026-27 NHL season. He signed a two-year deal worth $17.4 million with the Penguins last September, and has an annual cap hit of $8.7 million.