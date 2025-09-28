The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled out all the stops for Marc-Andre Fleury when they gave him his farewell during a preseason game on Saturday night.

After all, he made a lot of stops for them over the course of his Penguins career.

In 13 years in Pittsburgh, Fleury went 375-216-68 with a .912 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average. He won three Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He was the primary starter in both '09 and '17, with his best playoff performance as a Penguin coming in his final year with the team when he went 9-6 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.56 goals-against average in the postseason.

He was left unprotected in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft and was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights, who he led to the Stanley Cup Final that same year.

After spending the remaining nine years of his NHL career away from Pittsburgh, the Penguins invited him back for a special night on Sept. 27 to honor his career and invited him back to celebrate with a few of his old friends.

Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin, who Fleury spent over a decade playing alongside, were all still on the team and on hand to celebrate their former netminder.

They all made the most of the opportunity.

Fleury stopped all eight shots he faced in 20 minutes of game action as the Penguins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Saturday night. And his best friends were always at his side throughout the night to help him through it.

The Pittsburgh legend's send-off gave Penguins fans one last chance to reminisce about the three Stanley Cups that Fleury, Crosby, Malkin and Letang led them to and all of the great memories they made along the way.

Fans chanted ‘One More Year' in hopes of getting him to return for just a little bit longer, but Fleury made it clear that he is still very much retired.

It was certainly a moment that none of them will ever forget.