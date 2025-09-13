Long-time NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is going home to where his career began. Fleury recently agreed to a tryout contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Stanley Cup champion says he's going to enjoy one last ride, and literally one last game, with his old teammates Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin.

“I wanted to go back where it all began. I see it as a wink to my past. I'll wear the Penguins jersey one last time, and I'll see some old teammates and friends again. It's a way to come full circle,” Fleury said, per NHL.com.

The new Penguins goalie says though this is not a full-fledged comeback to the NHL.

“I'm still retired,” Fleury said.

Fleury will suit up for his old team on September 27, when the team plays a NHL preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fleury was drafted by the Penguins in 2003 and played in Pittsburgh for 13 seasons. He won three Stanley Cups with the franchise.

Penguins fans will likely be showing love to Marc-Andre Fleury

The Pittsburgh franchise was overjoyed to hear that Fleury would be coming back for one last game.

“The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh,” Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said, per WTAE TV. “This past year, everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career.

“Marc means so much to our team, our fans, and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he sets. The Penguins feel he and his family are most deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful.”

The Penguins struggled on defense during the 2024-25 season. It wouldn't be a shock to see the team try and keep Fleury around a lot longer. Penguins fans would certainly love to see the goaltender play one more season with Malkin and Crosby, who all won championships together.

The Penguins start their preseason schedule against the Montreal Canadiens on September 22. Fleury won't be participating in that game.