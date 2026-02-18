Team Canada is currently facing Czechia in the quarterfinal of the men's Olympic hockey tournament. It has already been a historic Olympics for Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby.

Now, his future at these games could be in question, as Crosby was injured in the game against Czechia, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

In the second period, Crosby was hit by Radko Gudas near the boards. His right leg buckled under him when he was hit, and the captain was unable to put weight on that leg. He went to the bench to be checked out before heading to the locker room.

Unlike games in the NHL, where a player leaving the game leaves a line shorthanded, teams in the Olympics dress 13 forwards. Nick Suzuki replaced Crosby on the line with Mitch Marner and Mark Stone, per LeBrun. This placed Sam Reinhart between Brad Marchand and Tom Wilson. Meanwhile, Bo Horvat is between Seth Jarvis and Brandon Hagel.

Macklin Celebrini replaced Crosby on the top powerplay unit, and in that unit's first chance without Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon scored a goal, assisted by Connor McDavid and Celebrini, which tied the game.

The assist from Celebrini gave him the most points by a teenager in an Olympic tournament with NHL players.

Celebrini scored the first goal of the game, scoring just 3:05 into the contest, with an assist from McDavid. Still, Czechia would tie the game on a goal from Lukas Sedlak mid-way through the first period. David Pastrnak gave Czechia the lead on the powerplay in the first period, before MacKinnon tied the game in the second period. The game is currently tied 2-2 with just over a minute left in the second period.

Update: Crosby will not return to the game, according to LeBrun.