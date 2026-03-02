The New York Jets should be one of the most exciting teams to watch during the offseason. New York has plenty of draft picks, and a healthy amount of salary cap space, to kickstart their rebuild this spring. One Jets insider believes the team could load up on former Lions players on the defensive side of the ball.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt suggested that the Jets could target linebacker Alex Anzalone during NFL free agency.

Rosenblatt pointed to one recent quote from Glenn that caught his attention.

“I missed being the [play-caller],” Glenn said. “I missed being able to be in the fire with those guys, being able to talk to the MIKE linebacker, being able to be in the meeting rooms and trying to put a game plan together to be successful against another team.”

Rosenblatt explained that the close relationship between Anzalone and Glenn could make him an excellent fit in New York.

“Glenn and Anzalone have been close friends dating back to their time together with the Saints. In Detroit, Anzalone, wearing the green dot, has talked about how he often knew what Glenn was going to say before he’d even said it. Anzalone will get interest elsewhere too, but the Jets should be considered the favorite to sign him.”

Anzalone spent the last five seasons with the Lions. He immediately became a leader on Detroit's defense and a regular starter. Anzalone logged 52 solo tackles, two-and-a-half sacks, and one interception in 2025.

Anzalone was in a mild contract standoff with Detroit during the 2025 offseason. The Lions ultimately gave Anzalone a higher base salary and some performance-based incentives, but no long-term contract.

Now Anzalone could reunite with Glenn in New York in the last chapter of his career.

Rosenblatt also pointed to a few additional Lions players who could appeal to the Jets in free agency. Those players include cornerback Amik Robertson, and edge rushers Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport. There's also Dolphins defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu, who spent his rookie contract in Detroit on Glenn's defense.

It will be exciting to see how the Jets approach NFL free agency next week.