The New York Giants finished yet another disappointing season, and you would think that would come with some firings at the end of the year. The first person that people look at is general manager Joe Schoen, as the Giants' record has not been the best since taking the job.

Surprisingly enough, Schoen will not be fired, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

“GM Joe Schoen is being retained by the Giants, according to sources. He has already been informed of the decision by ownership, who believe he's built a good young core. The Giants went 4-13 this season and are 22-55-1 with a playoff appearance in 4 seasons in charge,” Raanan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It's uncertain what the Giants see in Schoen, but it has to be enough for him to keep his job after all of these years. They made the move earlier in the season, firing Brian Daboll, and Schoen should have been on the same short leash as his partner. Now, it looks like Schoen will continue to make the decisions around the roster, and even bigger, who will be their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's safe to say that they hit on their draft from last year with Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart in the first round. The hope is that they continue to improve and make a second-year leap, especially Dart. The jury is still out on the quarterback, and many were concerned about his play style, which caused him to be in concussion protocol several times during the season.

The Giants were also unfortunate to have injuries to some of their key players throughout the season, such as Malik Nabers. The hope is that when the team is fully healthy, they'll be able to show a big jump in performance. If not, it wouldn't be a surprise if Schoen was canned.