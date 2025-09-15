As the NHL season approaches, there has been one storyline that has caught many people's attention, and it's the future of Sidney Crosby with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Crosby is still playing at a high level, but it looks like the Penguins could be heading into a rebuild mode, which doesn't fit his timeline.

With the team possibly on the verge of missing the postseason again, many want to know if Crosby will decide to ask for a trade, but things may be better than expected. In a recent interview, Crosby was asked about the trade rumors, and he noted that he wants to be with the Penguins.

“There's a lot of narratives, and I don't think a lot of them have come from me,” Crosby said. “This is where I want to be. I love it here, and I can't keep having to answer the same question over again. People want to write about that or say that, that's fine with me, but I can't really control that. When you lose and certain things happen, I think it's normal for that stuff to come up, but that's how I feel.”

Crosby is approaching 40 years old, and he may not have many seasons left to win another title. The Penguins don't seem to be in a state to compete for a championship, which is why his future with the team is in question. One of the reasons his future may be in question is because of his agent, who said that it's understandable if Crosby wanted to go somewhere else to compete.

It looks like Crosby is shutting down all those talks of him going somewhere else, and when the season starts, everyone should expect him to be with the Penguins. Things could always change during the season, but as of now, it looks like his mind is made up.