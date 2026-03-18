The San Diego Padres are one of the more exciting teams in baseball. The Brown & Gold have electric players all over the diamond, and they have established themselves as one of the better teams in the National League, making the postseason four times in the last six seasons.

This ballclub does not have the title that everyone is chasing, with just two appearances in the World Series. San Diego has only one victory in the World Series, and that came in 1984 against the Detroit Tigers; however, the Tigers won the series in five games. In 1998, the Padres faced the 125-win New York Yankees and were swept in four games.

Since then, it's been almost 30 years of chaos, but the team is back to being competitive. The Padres struggle in large part because they have to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West Division, a team with three World Series wins in six seasons.

The Padres are led by many stars: Fernando Tatis Jr, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Mason Miller, Jackson Merrill, Nick Pivetta, Nick Castellanos, Adrian Morejon, and Joe Musgrove. That is a solid core of stars, and they also have a good core of role players that can contribute at a high level. Ramon Laureano had a monster 2025 season with the Baltimore Orioles and Padres. Gavin Sheets, Michael King, Jake Cronenworth, Walker Buehler, Jeremiah Estrada, Randy Vasquez, Jason Adam, Miguel Andujar, and Freddy Fermin are all really good players.

This roster has what it takes to compete for the World Series that this ballclub so desperately chases. It is possible, but if it does not end up happening once again, these three reasons are going to be why.

WildCard or Bust

As mentioned above, the Dodgers are the leaders in the NL West. It is hard to imagine the Dodgers not winning the division once again. Because of that, the Padres are forced to climb the ladder from the Wild Card round. Having a first-round bye does not guarantee anything, but the Padres thrive at home, and having a home-field advantage for this team would make a major difference.

Last season, the Padres were a shoo-in for the postseason, but they had to travel to Chicago to take on the Cubs for a three-game series. The Padres lost in Game 3 as they struggled to score many runs.

This path has proven to be difficult for the Friars, and it may not change at all this season. The NL is too competitive right now, and that is the biggest bummer of them all. The Padres have a very good team, but just like 1984 and 1998, it may once again be at the wrong time, especially with the Dodgers being as good as they are.

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Lack of Home Run Power

The Padres can easily go out in 2026 and showcase a Top 10 offense in MLB. If this lineup can stay healthy, there is no doubt that they are going to see success, leading them to a winning record and another postseason opportunity.

New manager Craig Stammen has moved Tatis Jr. down to cleanup during spring training to try and get him more slug opportunities with runners on base. A reason for that could be due to the lack of slug that the Friars had last season. It was very noticeable. San Diego was one of the worst teams in the league in hitting home runs. Adding Nick Castellanos, Miguel Andujar, and bringing back a healthy Ramon Laureano is going to make a big difference for the Padres, though it won't make too much of a difference.

San Diego should remain in the bottom half of home runs in 2026. Tatis Jr, Machado, Merrill, Laureano, Castellanos, Sheets, and Bogaerts are all capable of hitting 20+ easily, but teams that win the World Series have some of the best power hitters in the sport on their roster. When clutch time comes, will the Friars see someone step up and hit the home run when it matters most? That did not happen in 2025.

Rotation has Potential to Break

The rotation is banged up at the moment, and there is a chance it can break altogether. Yu Darvish's career is unknown at the moment, but one thing is true: he will not pitch this season. Joe Musgrove is trying very hard to get back to 100% after his Tommy John Surgery, but there are reports that he may miss the start of the season on IL. Michael King doesn't have things figured out after missing most of last season with an injury. Those three were the glue of the rotation for years, but now, nothing is certain.

Right now, the Padres are relying on Nick Pivetta, Randy Vasquez, Walker Buehler, German Marquez, and JP Sears. That is not great. If A.J. Preller does not make a trade or sign a new pitcher, then this unit can really hurt this team.