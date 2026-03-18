The Los Angeles Dodgers are less than two weeks away from kicking off their title defense when the 2026 MLB regular season gets underway. The Dodgers are looking to add a third straight championship to their trophy case, and are currently wrapping up their Spring Training slate as the season approaches.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers made a roster designation regarding their pitching staff that caught some by surprise.

“Dodgers announce this morning they have optioned Kyle Hurt to triple-A,” reported Jack Harris of the California Post on X, formerly Twitter, noting that it was a “Somewhat surprising move for a guy whose had a nice spring, and seemed like a strong candidate for the opening-day bullpen.”

Indeed, many figured that Hurt, who was traded to the Dodgers from the Miami Marlins' organization back in 2021, would be a part of the rotation this year, having made his debut with the team in 2023.

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However, later, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided more context to the move.

“Dave Roberts also said Kyle Hurt was sent down for now so he can keep building a ‘foundation' in his return from Tommy John surgery. They want to put more ‘tread on his tires' right now, but expect him back in the majors at some point,” reported Harris on X.

Hurt underwent Tommy John surgery in July of 2024, missing the rest of that season and returning for a minor league stint toward the end of the 2025 campaign.

Hurt now will continue to work his way back toward a major league level. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are hoping to have more luck on the injury front in the pitching department than they did a season ago. If they don't, Hurt could end up getting a call back to the majors sooner rather than later.