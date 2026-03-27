In MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show, you can unlock Perks for your character. Perks are upgradeable abilities that aid you in a variety of situations. Therefore, we created a list of all Perks in RTTS and how they work.

All Batting Perks in MLB The Show 26 RTTS

Perks How it Works Lead off Magic Gain a boost to Contact when leading off Sizzling Hot Gain a boost to Vision after 3 hits in a row Inner Peace Gain a boost to Contact when hitting pitches thrown down the middle Heart Attack Gain a boost to exit velocity when losing and trying to rally Down But Not Out Gain a boost to Contact when losing and trying to rally Rally Time Gain a boost to Contact late in the game Running on Fumes Gain a boost to Contact on pitches down the middle while opposing pitcher runs low on energy Fore! Gain an exit velocity bonus when losing with runner(s) on base Oppo-Taco Gain a boost to Contact on outside pitches with runners in scoring position

Life Line Gain a boost to Contact late in the game while losing Eagle Eye Gain a boost to Vision to pull out of a tough situation Off The Radar Gain a boost to Contact on pitches slightly outside of the strike zone while ahead in the count Ice-Water Veins Gain a boost to your exit velocity in pressure situations Frozen Rope Gain a boost to Contact during close games Wake Up Gain a boost to Vision after striking out 3 times in a row Rattled Opponent fielders have a higher chance of making errors in key situations Jump Start Gain a boost to Contact on inside pitches in the early count Green Light Gain a boost to your exit velocity while ahead in the count and winning Top Floor Gain an exit velocity bonus when winning with runner(s) on base

Bunt Cheese Gain a boost to your Drag Bunt to help a runner move over Insider Info Gain a boost to Contact on pitches thrown inside with less than two outs Clear For Takeoff Gain a boost to your exit velocity when significantly ahead in the count Spark Plug Gain a boost to your swing timing late in the game while losing Defibrilator Gain a boost to Vision while losing Scorched Gain a boost to your exit velocity late in close games

All Pitching Perks in Road To The Show – MLB The Show 26

Perk How it Works Lone Wolf Gain a boost to pitch Control to help close out innings Cannon Arms Outfielders throw harder when losing Hotshot Gain a boost to pitch Velocity when losing First Strike Gain a boost to pitch Break early in at-bat while tied Pulse Powered Gain a boost to pitch Velocity after striking out a certain number of batters on the road Conductor Gain a boost to pitch Break to help put away batters Battle Tested Gain a boost to pitch Break in tight situations when low on stamina Theft Detection Gain a boost to pitch Control during day games with runners on Last Stand Opposing batters hit with less Power late in the game with a runner on base

Corner Painter Gain a boost to pitch Control to come in clutch for your team Recharge Gain a boost to pitch Velocity while your stamina is low during home games Precision Strike Gain a pitch Accuracy bonus in tight situations Flamethrower Gain a boost to pitch velocity to get out of tough situations Filthy Break Gain a boost to pitch Break to shut down the opposing offense

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Every Fielding Perk in Road To The Show

Perk How it Works Defensive Stalwart Gain a boost to Arm Accuracy while tied with a runner on 1st Slick Fielding Gain a boost to Fielding to help close the inning Safety Net Gain a boost to Reaction to help back up your pitcher while winning Flashing The Leather Gain a boost to Fielding to help mitigate damage with a runner on 1st Stronghold Gain a boost to Arm Strength to help keep the game tied at home Lockdown Gain a boost to Reaction while losing Cannon Arm Gain a boost to Arm Strength while there is a runner on base Pinpoint Accuracy Gain a boost to Arm Accuracy while the opposing team has traffic on the bases Stout Defender Gain a boost to Fielding to help keep the runners off the basepath

All Baserunning Perks in RTTS

Perk How it Works Agile Reflexes Gain a boost to Speed when stealing early in away games Breakaway Speed Gain a boost to Speed while Stealing during day games while winning Crowd Favorite Opposing Fielders have a greater chance of making an error late in close home games High-Risk, High-Reward Gain a boost to Speed when stealing in extra innings and the opposing pitcher is low on Stamina On Your Mark Gain a boost to Speed when stealing in tight situations Base Commander Gain a boost to Speed when stealing while losing Quick And Easy Gain a boost to Speed while stealing to put pressure on your opponent early in the game Swift Bandit Gain a boost to Speed while stealing to keep the pressure on your opponent Fleet-Footed Gain a boost to Speed when stealing on the road while losing

How Do You Unlock and Upgrade Perks?

Perk requirements vary for each one. Some require you to reach certain attribute ratings, while others require you to achieve certain milestones. Check the Perks page to see what you need to unlock them. Lastly, to Upgrade a Perk, simply go to the Perks Screen and see how many Tokens you need to upgrade it.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Perks in MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show. Furthermore, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own newsletter for more weekly info.