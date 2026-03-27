In MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show, you can unlock Perks for your character. Perks are upgradeable abilities that aid you in a variety of situations. Therefore, we created a list of all Perks in RTTS and how they work.

All Batting Perks in MLB The Show 26 RTTS

PerksHow it Works
Lead off MagicGain a boost to Contact when leading off
Sizzling HotGain a boost to Vision after 3 hits in a row
Inner PeaceGain a boost to Contact when hitting pitches thrown down the middle
Heart AttackGain a boost to exit velocity when losing and trying to rally
Down But Not OutGain a boost to Contact when losing and trying to rally
Rally TimeGain a boost to Contact late in the game
Running on FumesGain a boost to Contact on pitches down the middle while opposing pitcher runs low on energy
Fore!Gain an exit velocity bonus when losing with runner(s) on base
Oppo-TacoGain a boost to Contact on outside pitches with runners in scoring position
Life LineGain a boost to Contact late in the game while losing
Eagle EyeGain a boost to Vision to pull out of a tough situation
Off The RadarGain a boost to Contact on pitches slightly outside of the strike zone while ahead in the count
Ice-Water VeinsGain a boost to your exit velocity in pressure situations
Frozen RopeGain a boost to Contact during close games
Wake UpGain a boost to Vision after striking out 3 times in a row
RattledOpponent fielders have a higher chance of making errors in key situations
Jump StartGain a boost to Contact on inside pitches in the early count
Green LightGain a boost to your exit velocity while ahead in the count and winning
Top FloorGain an exit velocity bonus when winning with runner(s) on base
Bunt CheeseGain a boost to your Drag Bunt to help a runner move over
Insider InfoGain a boost to Contact on pitches thrown inside with less than two outs
Clear For TakeoffGain a boost to your exit velocity when significantly ahead in the count
Spark PlugGain a boost to your swing timing late in the game while losing
DefibrilatorGain a boost to Vision while losing
ScorchedGain a boost to your exit velocity late in close games

All Pitching Perks in Road To The Show – MLB The Show 26

PerkHow it Works
Lone WolfGain a boost to pitch Control to help close out innings
Cannon ArmsOutfielders throw harder when losing
HotshotGain a boost to pitch Velocity when losing
First StrikeGain a boost to pitch Break early in at-bat while tied
Pulse PoweredGain a boost to pitch Velocity after striking out a certain number of batters on the road
ConductorGain a boost to pitch Break to help put away batters
Battle TestedGain a boost to pitch Break in tight situations when low on stamina
Theft DetectionGain a boost to pitch Control during day games with runners on
Last StandOpposing batters hit with less Power late in the game with a runner on base
Corner PainterGain a boost to pitch Control to come in clutch for your team
RechargeGain a boost to pitch Velocity while your stamina is low during home games
Precision StrikeGain a pitch Accuracy bonus in tight situations
FlamethrowerGain a boost to pitch velocity to get out of tough situations
Filthy BreakGain a boost to pitch Break to shut down the opposing offense
Article Continues Below

Every Fielding Perk in Road To The Show

PerkHow it Works
Defensive StalwartGain a boost to Arm Accuracy while tied with a runner on 1st
Slick FieldingGain a boost to Fielding to help close the inning
Safety NetGain a boost to Reaction to help back up your pitcher while winning
Flashing The LeatherGain a boost to Fielding to help mitigate damage with a runner on 1st
StrongholdGain a boost to Arm Strength to help keep the game tied at home
LockdownGain a boost to Reaction while losing
Cannon ArmGain a boost to Arm Strength while there is a runner on base
Pinpoint AccuracyGain a boost to Arm Accuracy while the opposing team has traffic on the bases
Stout DefenderGain a boost to Fielding to help keep the runners off the basepath

All Baserunning Perks in RTTS

PerkHow it Works
Agile ReflexesGain a boost to Speed when stealing early in away games
Breakaway SpeedGain a boost to Speed while Stealing during day games while winning
Crowd FavoriteOpposing Fielders have a greater chance of making an error late in close home games
High-Risk, High-RewardGain a boost to Speed when stealing in extra innings and the opposing pitcher is low on Stamina
On Your MarkGain a boost to Speed when stealing in tight situations
Base CommanderGain a boost to Speed when stealing while losing
Quick And EasyGain a boost to Speed while stealing to put pressure on your opponent early in the game
Swift BanditGain a boost to Speed while stealing to keep the pressure on your opponent
Fleet-FootedGain a boost to Speed when stealing on the road while losing

How Do You Unlock and Upgrade Perks?

Perk requirements vary for each one. Some require you to reach certain attribute ratings, while others require you to achieve certain milestones. Check the Perks page to see what you need to unlock them. Lastly, to Upgrade a Perk, simply go to the Perks Screen and see how many Tokens you need to upgrade it.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Perks in MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show. Furthermore, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own newsletter for more weekly info.