MLB The Show 26 RTTS Guide – All Perks in Road To The Show
In MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show, you can unlock Perks for your character. Perks are upgradeable abilities that aid you...
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In MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show, you can unlock Perks for your character. Perks are upgradeable abilities that aid you in a variety of situations. Therefore, we created a list of all Perks in RTTS and how they work.
All Batting Perks in MLB The Show 26 RTTS
Perks
How it Works
Lead off Magic
Gain a boost to Contact when leading off
Sizzling Hot
Gain a boost to Vision after 3 hits in a row
Inner Peace
Gain a boost to Contact when hitting pitches thrown down the middle
Heart Attack
Gain a boost to exit velocity when losing and trying to rally
Down But Not Out
Gain a boost to Contact when losing and trying to rally
Rally Time
Gain a boost to Contact late in the game
Running on Fumes
Gain a boost to Contact on pitches down the middle while opposing pitcher runs low on energy
Fore!
Gain an exit velocity bonus when losing with runner(s) on base
Oppo-Taco
Gain a boost to Contact on outside pitches with runners in scoring position
Life Line
Gain a boost to Contact late in the game while losing
Eagle Eye
Gain a boost to Vision to pull out of a tough situation
Off The Radar
Gain a boost to Contact on pitches slightly outside of the strike zone while ahead in the count
Ice-Water Veins
Gain a boost to your exit velocity in pressure situations
Frozen Rope
Gain a boost to Contact during close games
Wake Up
Gain a boost to Vision after striking out 3 times in a row
Rattled
Opponent fielders have a higher chance of making errors in key situations
Jump Start
Gain a boost to Contact on inside pitches in the early count
Green Light
Gain a boost to your exit velocity while ahead in the count and winning
Top Floor
Gain an exit velocity bonus when winning with runner(s) on base
Bunt Cheese
Gain a boost to your Drag Bunt to help a runner move over
Insider Info
Gain a boost to Contact on pitches thrown inside with less than two outs
Clear For Takeoff
Gain a boost to your exit velocity when significantly ahead in the count
Spark Plug
Gain a boost to your swing timing late in the game while losing
Defibrilator
Gain a boost to Vision while losing
Scorched
Gain a boost to your exit velocity late in close games
All Pitching Perks in Road To The Show – MLB The Show 26
Perk
How it Works
Lone Wolf
Gain a boost to pitch Control to help close out innings
Cannon Arms
Outfielders throw harder when losing
Hotshot
Gain a boost to pitch Velocity when losing
First Strike
Gain a boost to pitch Break early in at-bat while tied
Pulse Powered
Gain a boost to pitch Velocity after striking out a certain number of batters on the road
Conductor
Gain a boost to pitch Break to help put away batters
Battle Tested
Gain a boost to pitch Break in tight situations when low on stamina
Theft Detection
Gain a boost to pitch Control during day games with runners on
Last Stand
Opposing batters hit with less Power late in the game with a runner on base
Corner Painter
Gain a boost to pitch Control to come in clutch for your team
Recharge
Gain a boost to pitch Velocity while your stamina is low during home games
Precision Strike
Gain a pitch Accuracy bonus in tight situations
Flamethrower
Gain a boost to pitch velocity to get out of tough situations
Filthy Break
Gain a boost to pitch Break to shut down the opposing offense
Article Continues Below
Every Fielding Perk in Road To The Show
Perk
How it Works
Defensive Stalwart
Gain a boost to Arm Accuracy while tied with a runner on 1st
Slick Fielding
Gain a boost to Fielding to help close the inning
Safety Net
Gain a boost to Reaction to help back up your pitcher while winning
Flashing The Leather
Gain a boost to Fielding to help mitigate damage with a runner on 1st
Stronghold
Gain a boost to Arm Strength to help keep the game tied at home
Lockdown
Gain a boost to Reaction while losing
Cannon Arm
Gain a boost to Arm Strength while there is a runner on base
Pinpoint Accuracy
Gain a boost to Arm Accuracy while the opposing team has traffic on the bases
Stout Defender
Gain a boost to Fielding to help keep the runners off the basepath
All Baserunning Perks in RTTS
Perk
How it Works
Agile Reflexes
Gain a boost to Speed when stealing early in away games
Breakaway Speed
Gain a boost to Speed while Stealing during day games while winning
Crowd Favorite
Opposing Fielders have a greater chance of making an error late in close home games
High-Risk, High-Reward
Gain a boost to Speed when stealing in extra innings and the opposing pitcher is low on Stamina
On Your Mark
Gain a boost to Speed when stealing in tight situations
Base Commander
Gain a boost to Speed when stealing while losing
Quick And Easy
Gain a boost to Speed while stealing to put pressure on your opponent early in the game
Swift Bandit
Gain a boost to Speed while stealing to keep the pressure on your opponent
Fleet-Footed
Gain a boost to Speed when stealing on the road while losing
How Do You Unlock and Upgrade Perks?
Perk requirements vary for each one. Some require you to reach certain attribute ratings, while others require you to achieve certain milestones. Check the Perks page to see what you need to unlock them. Lastly, to Upgrade a Perk, simply go to the Perks Screen and see how many Tokens you need to upgrade it.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Perks in MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show. Furthermore, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own newsletter for more weekly info.
In MLB The Show 26 Road To The Show, you can unlock Perks for your character. Perks are upgradeable abilities that aid you in a variety of situations. Therefore, we created a list of all Perks in RTTS and how they work.