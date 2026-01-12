The Pittsburgh Penguins fell to the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Sunday, and while the road loss might have stung, goalie Stuart Skinner was able to find a silver lining when all was said and done.

Specifically, Skinner was impressed by the group's effort on the penalty kill against Boston.

“It was huge,” Skinner told Joe McDonald of NHL.com. “Obviously, power plays can give a team a lot of momentum, and [Boston] is running at a really good percentage right now, especially the last few games they’ve been really hot. How we were able to snuff them out was huge, a big confidence booster for this group, and doing that gave us a chance to win tonight.

Skinner recorded 17 saves as the Penguins dropped their second straight contest. The two losses have followed a six-game winning streak. Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson noted that while the Bruins did not convert on any of their six power play chances, Pittsburgh did not place itself in an advantageous position by affording them so many chances.

“We didn’t do ourselves any favors tonight by taking as many penalties as we did,” Karlsson said. “It was a tight game, a winnable game for us, but we didn’t do enough today to sustain it long enough to create more chances for ourselves to tie the game.”

Bruins right wing Viktor Arvidsson scored the lone goal for Boston at 11:00 of the first period, and Boston goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves in the shutout effort.

The Penguins are 21-14-9 with 51 points while the Bruins are 25-19-2 with 52 points on the season.