The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs three straight seasons, last making it in 2021-22. This was expected to be a season that saw a youth movement, and potentially not much team success. Instead, at 29-15-12, the Penguins are second in the Metropolitan Division, and could be making a run for a playoff berth.

With the team looking at the postseason push, rumors are swirling that the Pens' GM, Kyle Dubas, could be making some moves to improve the squad before the trade deadline, according to Josh Yohe of The Athletic.

“League and team sources have told me there is a growing feeling that Dubas will attempt to land a defenseman before the March 6 NHL trade deadline,” Yohe wrote on Tuesday.

“Kris Letang and Jack St. Ivany are both out with broken bones, Erik Karlsson has been operating at less than 100 percent in recent weeks and isn’t getting a break as he plays for Sweden at the Olympics, and the Penguins’ blue line in general has taken a beating in recent weeks. The schedule is about to intensify, which could easily lead to more injuries on the blue line.”

Letang has a foot fracture and may not be available until the end of February or early March. Meanwhile, St. Ivany has a broken bone in his hand and is not expected back until the end of March. With those two dealing with injuries, plus other defenders, such as Karlsson, getting older, adding depth may be necessary for the team.

Regardless, for the defense and squad to be in this position to not be selling, but buying at the trade deadline is a massive accomplishment. Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now thought the defense could be a downfall in the preseason.

“We can also bet that Dubas will deal one or two veteran players this season, further clearing space for future players but weakening the present. By April, our belief is the Penguins will be a bottom-10 team, probably close to 10th as they were last season. And the fates will fall as the ping pong balls see fit,” Kingerski wrote.

The Penguins may still be trading away a veteran or two, but it will be to upgrade the roster, not usher in a youth movement.