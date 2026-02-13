On a day that Canada received a brief challenge from Switzerland in their Olympic hockey game, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins scored a clever goal in the third period that helped his team earn a 5-1 victory. Canada moved to 2-0 in the Olympic tournament and is well on its way toward advancing to the quarterfinals.

The Canadian Olympic team is relying on its superstars, and primarily the explosive forwards. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks have played together quite a bit on the same line for Team Canada, but Crosby is the captain of the team and has been a part of two previous gold medal-winning teams in previous Olympic competitions.

While Crosby is the oldest player on Canadian hockey team, he is far more than a symbolic player who gained entry on to the team because of his past accomplishments. Perhaps Crosby has lost a half-step of speed, but his skill level is remarkable and he is able operate down low with high-level plays that regularly give Team Canada — and the Penguins — a significant advantage.

Canada took a 2-0 lead midway through the first period on goals by McDavid and Thomas Harley, but Switzerland was able to remain in the game when Pius Suter was able to jump on a rebound later in the opening stanza and beat goaltender Logan Thompson.

However, Macklin Celebrini, Crosby and MacKinnon were able to score and put the game out of reach for Team Canada.