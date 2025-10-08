The Pittsburgh Penguins are shifting toward a youth movement, as demonstrated by their decision to start two rookies on Tuesday night, but a strong veteran presence still remains on the roster entering the 2025-26 campaign. And it is one that represents the greatest run in franchise history. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are now the first trio to ever play 20 NHL seasons together, per the Sportsnet Instagram account.

These three men have experienced the rise and fall of a proud Pens empire that reached the Stanley Cup Final four times in 10 seasons before gradually losing its prominence within the Eastern Conference landscape. Since they are all 38 years of age or older, their chances of returning to the mountaintop in Pittsburgh are extremely unlikely. But this triumvirate of excellence continues to reach glorious milestones.

If Letang can stay on the ice for 39 games this season, he will join Crosby and Malkin in playing at least 1,200 games in a Penguins jersey. This collective feat of longevity is truly worth cherishing. Owners dream for the opportunity to have one player who can effectively represent their franchise for two decades, let alone three. Their significance to Pittsburgh should transcend their playing days, which are presumably nearing an end. They are not focused on the past, however.

These individuals are intent on helping the Penguins be competitive in the present. Evgeni Malkin recorded two assists in a 3-0 season-opening win against the home-team New York Rangers. Sidney Crosby enjoyed a memorable night himself, earning a remarkable accomplishment in his 21st NHL campaign. Kris Letang demonstrated impressive endurance, logging a time on ice of 22:47. The Grim Reaper may have come for the Pens dynasty, but Father Time has yet to fully take effect in Pittsburgh.

This beloved trio will continue to widen its already colossal imprint in PPG Paints Arena.