Training camp for the Pittsburgh Penguins is fast approaching. As franchise stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang age, it's clear that the Penguins under GM Kyle Dubas are staring down the barrel of a rebuild.

Furthermore, it appears that the team could be sold at some point. However, even with a potential ownership change, it's clear that Dubas and the front office are open for business. The Fourth Period named some of the veterans that Pittsburgh could part ways with in the near future.

“With NHL training camps set to begin in less than two weeks, the Pittsburgh Penguins will take the next steps in their rebuild and GM Kyle Dubas is still open to moving out some of his talent for future assets,” reported TFP.

“Forwards Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell and Noel Acciari, defensemen Erik Karlsson and Ryan Graves, and goaltender Tristan Jarry are among the players the Penguins remain willing to move and trade discussions could resume this month and carry into the season.”

That is a large list of potential outgoing players for the Penguins. While it's unlikely that Dubas would move all of them in one go, there's a good chance that at least three of four of those names will be gone by next year's trade deadline.

Jarry would likely be sought after thanks to the scarcity of goaltending around the league. Rust and Rakell would provide good offense for a contender. However, Karlsson looks to be the big fish here. By the time the regular season rolls around, will any of the above players still be calling Pittsburgh home?

Penguins staring down a rebuild under Kyle Dubas

It feels as if the rebuild is inevitable in Pittsburgh. A playoff run with this aging core is looking increasingly unlikely in a deeper Eastern Conference. The Florida Panthers will be looking to three-peat as Stanley Cup champs. Other contenders include the Carolina Hurricanes, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals and others.

Giving Crosby, Malkin and Letang a chance to help the next generation of Penguins grow is the right call. The Athletic's Josh Yohe spoke about a deal for Karlsson in depth earlier this week.

“Teams are interested in Karlsson, as has been the case for nearly a year,” wrote the hockey insider. “While teams are interested in the three-time Norris Trophy winner, they are not interested in his $10 million cap hit.”

The cap hit is high, but Karlsson is only under contract for the next two seasons. At 35, that $10 million is expensive, especially if his offensive skills take a hit. As one of the best attacking defensemen in the game, it's key those skills stay sharp. He'll also need to maintain his defensive edge. Will that happen with the Penguins, or elsewhere?