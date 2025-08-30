The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to rebuild a bit at this time. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang are not getting any younger. However, this team is not close to contending for a Stanley Cup. As a result, Pittsburgh is the only team in the NHL willing to sell its veteran players to get younger pieces in return.

Pittsburgh has acquired young players without sending out a veteran recently. Philip Tomasino and Cody Glass came over in separate trades, though both had previously played with the Nashville Predators. Rutger McGroarty also came over in a prospect swap with the Winnipeg Jets. These moves have helped give them young NHL talent without an immediate subtraction from their roster.

However, there are examples of the more traditional form of selling. Mainly, the Penguins trading Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024. Guentzel helped the Hurricanes to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that season. Meanwhile, the Penguins received a package including a roster player, three prospects, and a first-round pick.

All of this is to say that the Penguins are hoping for their next stars to break through soon. Some of those stars have yet to join the franchise. Of the players on the team, though, let's take a look at Pittsburgh's best potential breakout candidates.

Rutger McGroarty could play top-six minutes

As mentioned, the Penguins acquired McGroarty in a trade with the Jets last summer. McGroarty requested a trade away from Winnipeg after informing the team he would not sign a contract with them. His first taste of NHL action had its ups and downs, but the potential is certainly there.

Article Continues Below

McGroarty played just eight games in the NHL this season. He scored a goal and added two assists to his ledger. All three points came in the month of April in a five-game span. He spent the majority of his season in the AHL, where he performed well. McGroarty scored 14 goals and 39 points in 60 AHL contests.

The Penguins did not trade Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell this summer. As a result, the young Pittsburgh forward will need to fight for a spot up the lineup. In saying this, he has the potential and skill to play a larger role. If he wins a job this fall, it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see him rise up the lineup in short order.

Penguins' Artus Silvos has shown intriguing promise

Vancouver Canucks fans are very familiar with Arturs Silvos at this point. Silvos was an unsung hero of the team's run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs last summer. Injuries to Thatcher Demko and Casey Desmith threw the young netminder into the spotlight. And he nearly delivered a Western Conference Finals appearance.

Silvos only played 10 NHL games last season. However, he did perform well in the AHL regular season. His best performances, though, came in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Silvos backstopped the Abbotsford Canucks to a Calder Cup championship this summer. In 24 games, he played to an otherworldly .931 save percentage.

The Penguins traded for Silvos this offseason. He did not have a clear path to a role in Vancouver. As a result, Pittsburgh hopes he can carry this momentum over to PPG Paints Arena. The 24-year-old puckstopper likely won't emerge as a star. But he could break out as an established, NHL-caliber goaltender in 2025-26.