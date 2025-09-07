The Pittsburgh Penguins are headed for a rebuild that could take them years to get out of. After two decades of competing for a championship, winning three Stanley Cups, their run is over. Team president Kyle Dubas and head coach Dan Muse have been placed in charge of turning this franchise around. The 2025-26 season won't be one to remember in Pittsburgh. Our Penguins' bold predictions include Sidney Crosby and NHL trade deadline takes.

The Penguins did not make any significant additions this offseason to improve their depth behind Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. They instead fired two-time Stanley Cup Champion Mike Sullivan, hired a developmental-minded coach, and could be big sellers at the trade deadline. The future outlook is bleak, making the deadline the highlight of the season.

How will the Penguins fare in 2025-26? Who will be moved before the NHL trade deadline? Check out these bold predictions!

Sidney Crosby reaches 100 points for the first time in six years

The Penguins have taken a turn for the worse over the past few years, but Sidney Crosby has hardly lost a step. He was a superstar for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off last year and was solid in Pittsburgh as well. With the 2026 Olympics potentially representing his last Team Canada appearance, he will be locked in for the 2025-26 season. Crosby will reach 100 points for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Penguins captain has reached 91 points in each of the last three years, so he is in the triple-digit neighborhood. Two seasons were cut short by COVID, where he was on pace for 94 and 92 points, respectively. He is one of the greatest players of his generation, and even with a poor team around him, Crosby will have another great season.

Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust are dealt in March

The NHL trade deadline will likely be the most important day of the Penguins' 2025-26 season. By the time the deadline passes, both forwards, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust, will be on different teams. There were rumors around both players this offseason, but they remained with the Penguins. They could bring back solid picks or prospects to kick Dubas' rebuild into the next gear.

Rakell has three years left on his deal, which pays him $5 million per season. He has an eight-team no-trade list that would make a deal more complicated, but after a 35-goal campaign in 2024-25, his market should be robust. With the salary cap already going up and more raises planned, his salary will be easy for a contender to fit under the ceiling.

Rust has three years left at $5.125 million, but has no trade protection. Any team that wants a winger should be calling the Penguins to try and pry Rust away. He is a veteran with playoff experience and a reasonable salary. If Dubas retains half of his salary, he could get multiple valuable assets for the winger. Rust scored 31 goals last year, a career high.

The Penguins finish last in the Metropolitan Division

While the Metropolitan Division is far from the best in the league, there are no teams worse than the Penguins this year. There is hope for the Columbus Blue Jackets this year, the New York Islanders have talent, and the New Jersey Devils expect to make the playoffs. That leaves Pittsburgh to finish last in their division for the first time since 2006. The only team worse than Pittsburgh last year was the Philadelphia Flyers, who added Trevor Zegras and hired Rick Tocchet.

The Penguins are not expected to be good this year by fans, pundits, or the sportsbooks. FanDuel Sportsbook has Pittsburgh's playoff odds at +550, tied for worst in the Eastern Conference. Their over/under point total is 75.5, Crosby is +550 to score 100 points, and they are +35000 to win the Stanley Cup.