The San Jose Sharks had some big news that came out recently, as former player and assistant general manager Ryan Clowe resigned from his position. Clowe made a post about his decision and thanked the organization for the opportunity.

“Recently, I had to make the extremely difficult decision to resign from my position as assistant general manager with the San Jose Sharks,” the statement said. “I truly loved being back in San Jose and working with Mike Grier and his entire team but at this point, this decision is in the best interest of my family.

“The franchise has an exciting future ahead and is set up to be successful for a long period of time, and I am grateful to Mike and Jonathan Becher for giving me the opportunity to return to San Jose.”

Clowe was hired by the Sharks in 2024 and had roles with both the Sharks and the San Jose Barracuda. It's uncertain why Clowe stepped down from the position, and it will be interesting to see what's next for the team.

Clowe does have a history of stepping down from positions. In 2019, he stepped down as the head coach of the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers after having a history of concussions during his playing days. The year prior, he missed several games because of the concussions.

Before joining the Sharks' front office, he was with the New York Rangers as an advisor to general manager Chris Drury.

The Sharks finished the season last year with a 20-50 record, which was last in the Pacific Division.