The Nashville Predators and Steven Stamkos haven't had a great relationship since he signed a four-year deal in the 2024 offseason. Barry Trotz's roster revamp has been a colossal failure, and it looks like the former Tampa Bay Lightning captain could be on the move as early as this season. Stamkos holds an $8 million cap hit for two more seasons after this one, and rumors are circulating that the New Jersey Devils could have some trade interest.

“My understanding is that the New Jersey Devils have discussed his name internally, among many other trade targets, of course,” Pierre LeBrun reported in his most recent article for The Athletic. “The Devils were also among the suitors for Stamkos when he was a free agent in 2024. So there's a bit of history there. It's something to keep an eye on as we get closer to the March 6 trade deadline.”

Stamkos has a full no-move clause on his contract, which makes it tricky for any team looking to acquire him. It's a tough sell to get any player to move out of Nashville, Tennessee, but for the uber-competitive Stamkos, the chance to chase a Stanley Cup with a talented Devils squad could be too good an opportunity to pass up.

Steven Stamkos had 53 points in 82 games last season, a 28-point drop-off from the previous year's total. Despite recording six points in his last five games, he is on pace for an abysmal 33 points in 82 games this season. If anyone needs a fresh start, it's the 35-year-old veteran.