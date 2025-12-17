The San Jose Sharks are putting together a playoff push early in the 2025-26 NHL season. They have been in a deep rebuild for years, but the young players are finally clicking, namely Macklin Celebrini. But the newest member of the pipeline has not popped, so he'll get a great opportunity. The Sharks will release Michael Misa to play for Team Canada at the World Juniors this month, per Sam Cosentino of Sportsnet.

“Despite missing the start of Hockey Canada's training camp, Michael Misa will suit up for his country at this year's tournament in St. Paul, Minn. Sportsnet can confirm that the San Jose Sharks intend to release the 18-year-old to Canada on Wednesday. Hockey Canada originally announced on Dec. 12 that Misa was listed as day-to-day and would stay behind with the San Jose Sharks for the start of training camp,” Cosentino reported.

Misa was the second-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft after scoring a ridiculous 134 points in 65 games in the OHL. He has not had as much success in the NHL, with just three points in seven games. An injury sent him down to the AHL and cost him time during Canada's training camp.

Misa will immediately be penciled into Canada's top line. Top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna will likely be there too, despite a tough season at Penn State. Fellow 2025 first-rounders Porter Martone, Caleb Desnoyers, and Kashawn Aitcheson are also slated to be on the team.

Sharks fans should be excited to watch Misa get his confidence back up in the World Juniors. He dominated juniors and should be a huge piece of the San Jose core moving forward. Just because that has not happened yet does not mean it won't happen very soon at the NHL level.

The Sharks host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.