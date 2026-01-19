It has been a difficult season for the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks are transitioning into a rebuild, and part of that is trading away valuable assets. One of those assets was Kiefer Sherwood, who has now been traded to the San Jose Sharks.

Sherwood will be heading to San Jose, in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick in the NHL Draft, plus a 2027 second-round pick and Cole Clayton, according to an announcement made by the team on X, formerly Twitter.

The now former Canuck is currently out of the lineup with an undisclosed injury, but should be returning soon. When he returns, he will be in a new sweater. Sherwood was having a solid season with Vancouver before the injury. In 44 games, he had found the back of the net 17 times while dishing six assists, good for 23 points. Further, he is on his way to a career high in goals. Last season, he lit the lamp 19 times in 78 games with the Canucks.

This was a solid move to the Sharks, who are currently in the playoff race, sitting tied for third in the Pacific Division. The Sharks are currently 16th on the powerplay, while Sherwood has shown this year his skill on the man advantage. Ten of his 23 points so far this year have come with an extra man. Further, Sherwood is a great defensive forward and a major asset to the penalty kill. The Sharks rank 25th in that department.

Meanwhile, the Sharks will still have a second-round pick in the 2026 draft, having one from the Colorado Avalanche from the Mackenzie Blackwood trade. They will be without both their second and third round picks in 2027, but have time to recoup draft capital if need be.

Meanwhile, Clayton was undrafted out of the WHL, joining the Cleveland Monsters, the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets, in 2021-22. After the 2024-25 campaign, he was not tendered by the Jackets and signed with the San Jose Sharks on a two-way contract. The defenseman has spent the entire season with the San Jose Barracuda, scoring twice and adding three assists.

The San Jose front office hopes this move helps them in the pursuit of their first playoff berth since 2018-19. The Sharks are currently 24-20-3 on the year. While tied for third in the division with the Seattle Kraken, they also hold one of the two wild-card spots. The team returns to the ice against on Monday night, visiting the Florida Panthers.