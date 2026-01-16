The San Jose Sharks have had a solid season so far, and they're getting contributions from several players. One of those players is rookie Michael Misa, who took part in his 9th game of the season recently for the Sharks. Though that sounds like Misa is coming along for the Sharks, that meant even bigger implications for the team in general, and they had to make a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes.

“The Canes have acquired defenseman Kyle Masters and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from San Jose in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft,” the Hurricanes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The reason the Sharks had to make this move was that once Misa plays in his 10th game, his ELC will count, putting the Sharks over the limit.

“If this feels like a weird deal, it's because Michael Misa will count against 50-contract limit when he plays his 10th game and San Jose needed to move out a body,” NHL insider Frank Seravalli wrote on X.

The Sharks are set to play the Detroit Red Wings next, and there's a good chance that Misa will play, after playing almost nine minutes in their win against the Washington Capitals. Misa is still eligible to be sent back to Juniors, but the Sharks told him that he will stay in the NHL.

Now that they made a trade, everything should be good on their end, and Misa can play in however many games the Sharks choose to let him.